☕ Afternoon briefing on August 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 19.
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 19.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on August 19.
The State leader thanked the former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan for his active contribution to the relations between the two countries over the past 30 years, particularly through the organization of major cultural exchanges.Read full story
-Vietnam’s public debt in the 2017-2021 period decreased dramatically from 61.4% of its GDP to 43.1%, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Finance.
Government debt, government-guaranteed debt and local government debt also decreased. Specifically, government debt, government-guaranteed debt and local government debt dropped from 51.7%, 9.1%, and 1.1% of GDP in 2017 to 39.1%, 3.8% and 0.6% in 2021, respectively. Read full story
-Vietnam exported roughly 4.08 million tonnes of rice in the first seven months of 2022 to earn over 1.99 billion USD, up 17.3% and 6%, respectively, against the same period last year, customs data shows.
Despite a hike on export turnover, the average export price dropped 9.6% during the period to 488.9 USD per tonne. It is likely that rice prices will not increase in the coming time as a result of low demand and abundant supply from major exporters. Read full story
-The capital city of Hanoi ranked third among cities and provinces nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year with 979.7 million USD, affirming its attractiveness to foreign investors.
According to local authorities, this is the result of the city’s efforts to ensure an open and smooth investment and business environment and administrative procedures. Read full story
-Vietnam's economy has recorded spectacular development across fields in recent years, especially in trade, according to scholars from the European Institute of Asian Studies (EIAS).
CEO of EIAS Axel Goethals and Senior Advisor of the institute Xavier Nuttin made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese officials at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels on August 18. Read full story
-Ten Vietnamese working in the country have been listed among the world's best scientists by research.com, a reputable scientist ranking website.
The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It analysed the data of 166,880 scientists in 24 areas on Microsoft Academic Graph.Read full story
-Natural disasters are becoming more unpredictable and extreme due to climate change, causing more extensive damage to people and property.
In Vietnam, since the beginning of this year, natural disasters have been increasingly irregular, with unseasonal rains and flooding accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and storms.Read full story/.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on August 19.
The State leader thanked the former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan for his active contribution to the relations between the two countries over the past 30 years, particularly through the organization of major cultural exchanges.Read full story
-Vietnam’s public debt in the 2017-2021 period decreased dramatically from 61.4% of its GDP to 43.1%, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Finance.
Government debt, government-guaranteed debt and local government debt also decreased. Specifically, government debt, government-guaranteed debt and local government debt dropped from 51.7%, 9.1%, and 1.1% of GDP in 2017 to 39.1%, 3.8% and 0.6% in 2021, respectively. Read full story
-Vietnam exported roughly 4.08 million tonnes of rice in the first seven months of 2022 to earn over 1.99 billion USD, up 17.3% and 6%, respectively, against the same period last year, customs data shows.
Despite a hike on export turnover, the average export price dropped 9.6% during the period to 488.9 USD per tonne. It is likely that rice prices will not increase in the coming time as a result of low demand and abundant supply from major exporters. Read full story
-The capital city of Hanoi ranked third among cities and provinces nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year with 979.7 million USD, affirming its attractiveness to foreign investors.
According to local authorities, this is the result of the city’s efforts to ensure an open and smooth investment and business environment and administrative procedures. Read full story
-Vietnam's economy has recorded spectacular development across fields in recent years, especially in trade, according to scholars from the European Institute of Asian Studies (EIAS).
CEO of EIAS Axel Goethals and Senior Advisor of the institute Xavier Nuttin made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese officials at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels on August 18. Read full story
-Ten Vietnamese working in the country have been listed among the world's best scientists by research.com, a reputable scientist ranking website.
The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It analysed the data of 166,880 scientists in 24 areas on Microsoft Academic Graph.Read full story
-Natural disasters are becoming more unpredictable and extreme due to climate change, causing more extensive damage to people and property.
In Vietnam, since the beginning of this year, natural disasters have been increasingly irregular, with unseasonal rains and flooding accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and storms.Read full story/.