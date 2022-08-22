☕ Afternoon briefing on August 22
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 22.
-The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government jointly held a conference in Hanoi on August 22 to review progress of the law and ordinance making programme in the 15th tenure.
Officials from ministries, sectors, central agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) reported on the implementation of tasks under the NA Standing Committee's Plan No 81/KH-UBTVQH15 to carry out the Politburo's Conclusion No 19-KL/TW on orientations for the 15th NA's law and ordinance making programme.
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 22 requested the development of a self-reliant and modern defence industry on the back of three key factors, namely sci-tech capacity, human resources and institution building.
At the Central Military Commission's conference in Hanoi on the implementation of the 13th Politburo's Resolution No.08-NQ/TW dated January 26, 2022, on promoting the development of defence industry till 2030 and following years, Chinh asked participants to fully grasp the contents and significance of the Resolution, as well as relevant tasks to reach high consensus with the entire Party, armed forces and people.

-A delegation of the Lao Ministry of Justice led by Minister Phayvy Siboualipha paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on August 21.
Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Truong Quoc Huy expressed his hope that in the coming time, the Lao ministry will have more activities in Vietnam in general and in Ha Nam province in particular, to promote cooperation and foster the special solidarity and friendship that have been cultivated by the leaders of the two Parties, States and peoples.
-Schools from primary to senior high levels in Ho Chi Minh City began to welcome back students on August 22 after the summer holiday.
According to the municipal Department of Education and Training, the city has more than 1.6 million students, including 660,000 at primary level, 460,000 at junior high school level, 245,000 at senior high school level and 260,000 children in kindergartens and preschools.
-Regulations on the automobile localisation ratio will be abolished on October 10, 2022 after having been in force for almost 20 years.
The Ministry of Science and Technology in mid-August enacted Circular No 11/2022/TT-BKHCN to rescind the regulations on methods to calculate the automobile localisation ratio, including Decision No 28/2004, Decision No 05/ 2005 and Circular 05/2012. The new circular will take effect from October 1 this year.
-Petrol prices were kept unchanged in the latest adjustment made on August 22 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, after five consecutive downward adjustments.
The capped retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel stayed at 23,720 VND (1.01 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III remained at 24,660 VND per litre.
-Cargo throughput via seaports across the country hit 62.9 million tonnes in July this year, up 2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
Container throughput increased 1% to 2.2 million TEUs during the period.
Notably, the volume of imports and exports tends to increase, but that of domestic container goods has decreased slightly.
-The real estate market in Hanoi is gradually recovering and may see a lot of development prospects in the time to come, according to analysts from property consultation company Savills Vietnam.
The market showed signs of recovery in commercial leasing activities, serviced apartments, housing purchases, and hotel room rental capacity.
-Vietnamese female football star Huynh Nhu travelled to Portugal on August 22 to make preparations before signing a two-year contract with Länk FC which is competing in top division Campeonato Feminino.
If she passes the medical check, her contract with the club will take effect and Nhu will become the first Vietnamese female player to play abroad.