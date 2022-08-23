Politics Vietnam, Cambodia review upgrade of friendship monuments Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) convened an official session in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to review outcomes of upgrading and repairing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia and set out tasks for related join works in the future.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi saves over 41.4 trillion VND during 2016-2021 Hanoi saved nearly 41.461 trillion VND (1.77 billion USD) from the work related to the State budget management and use in the 2016-2021 period, according to a report of the capital People's Committee.

Politics President hosts Lao Prosecutor General President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 22 for Lao Prosecutor General Xayxana Khotphouthone, who is in Vietnam for the 7th Conference of People's Procuracies of provinces sharing the Vietnam – Laos border.