☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 23.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed his support for cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Justice, saying Vietnam stands ready to further assist the neighbouring country in legal and judicial matters.
In a reception for Lao Justice Minister Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, the PM pledged to step up cooperation in personnel training and the exchange of experience in perfecting institutions and building a rule-of-law socialist State. Read full story
- Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on August 23 joined remotely from Vietnam a roundtable for education ministers from ASEAN and China, held as part of the 15th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CACW) underway in Guizhou, China.
The CACW is co-organised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of China, China-ASEAN Centre, and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisations (SEAMEO). Read full story
Officials from the railway industry in eight ASEAN countries pose for group photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)
- - The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Railways Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)’ Conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.
As many as 170 delegates and observers from the industry in eight ASEAN countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are participating in the three-day event. Read full story
- Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) convened an official session in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to review outcomes of upgrading and repairing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia and set out tasks for related join works in the future.
Between 2015 and now, Vietnam has offered Cambodia financial assistance to upgrade 23 monuments in its 23 provinces and cities. Read full story
- The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company Limited on August 22 signed a credit contract to sponsor an investment project on the construction of VSIP III worth 4.6 trillion VND (200 million USD) in the southern province of Binh Duong.
The park is the third VSIP in Binh Duong – a major industrial hub of Vietnam, and the 11th in the country. Invested with over 13.3 trillion VND in total, it will cover 1,000ha in Bac Tan Uyen district. Read full story
- Vietnam’s export revenue in 2022 is expected to reach about 368 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 9.46%, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The number would surpass the targets set by both the Government and the ministry, at around 8%. Read full story
HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: VNA)- Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat is among the international airports with the lowest flight cancellation rates this summer, at less than 0.3%, according to FlightAware.
The other airports are Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok, Thailand); Manila Ninoy Aquino (Manila, the Philippines); Changi (Singapore); Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (Istanbul, Turkey); São Paulo-Guarulhos (Guarulhos, Brazil); Hamad (Doha, Qatar); and Jeju (the Republic of Korea). Read full story
- The tank team of Vietnam will compete with rivals from China, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” semifinals at the ongoing Army Games 2022 on August 24.
Their competitions will begin at 11am (Moscow time) at the Alabino training ground in Russia’s Moscow region./. Read full story