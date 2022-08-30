Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 30.



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the Vietnam Red Cross Society of (VRC)’s strong performance in connecting kind hearts to multiply acts of kindness, spreading the humane values of the country’s society and regime.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents a third-class Labour Order to the Humanitarian TV Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the VRC's 11th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 30, the State leader noted that with total fund of over 23 trillion VND (982.15 million USD) reserved for humanitarian activities, 2.36 times higher than the figure in the previous tenure, the VRC has affirmed its role as a key social organisation for charity activities of the country. Read full story

- Religions in Vietnam have supported the nation in all difficulties and challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a conference praising religious organisations that have made contributions to national construction and defence in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30.



At the same time, the religions have helped to optimise opportunities to bring about prosperity to the nation and wealthy and happiness to people, the leader added. Read full story

- Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 arrived in Batu Ampar port of Indonesia on August 29, beginning its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy.



Representatives of the Vietnamese delegation and Indonesian Navy pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)

To reach the destination, the Vietnamese delegation, headed by Colonel Nguyen Van Ngan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 4, had crossed nearly 750 nautical miles in more than three days. Read full story

- Vietnam’s textile - garment industry is set to earn 45 billion USD in exports in 2022, compared to 40.4 billion USD last year, an insider has said.



Truong Van Cam, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said the industry has been expanding fast over the last five years, at 20 - 26% annually. Vietnam is currently the world’s third largest exporter in this regard. Read full story



- Vietnam will move to attract large enterprises and corporations with high technology, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency.



At the same time, the country will prioritise investment projects in high technology, supporting industry, and digital economy innovation, especially in the automotive industry, to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in the value chain. Read full story



- Though Vietnam has risen to one of the world’s top 20 ornamental fish exporters, the sector is still struggling to recover post-pandemic due to rising shipping costs.



Illustrative image (Source: VNA) Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Two thirds of ornamental fish farms in Vietnam are located in Ho Chi Minh City which accounts for 62% of the country’s total exports of the product, according to the municipal Fisheries Sub-Department. Read full story



- Corporate bond issuance took a dive in the first half of 2022 amid lower bond interest rates.



According to MB Securities, over 183.5 trillion VND (7.8 billion USD) of corporate bonds were issued in the first six months of the year, down 10% year-on-year. Of which, just 5.3 trillion VND went to investors through public offerings. Read full story



- A total of 285.4 trillion VND (12.18 billion USD) sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first eight months of 2022, equal to 51% of the yearly plan and up 16.9% year-on-year.



Of the total, the capital managed by the government is estimated at 50.4 trillion VND, equivalent to 47.7% of the yearly plan, and up 18.1% y-o-y, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)./. Read full story