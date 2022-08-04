☕ Afternoon briefing on August 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 4.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 4.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 4 commended efforts by the banking sector in digital transformation with diverse products and services for people and businesses.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Addressing “Digital transformation day of the banking sector” in Hanoi, Chinh, who is also head of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, stressed that the sector has played a significant role in national digital transformation. Read full story
- State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 4 hosted a reception for Governor of Gunma prefecture of Japan Yamamoto Ichita who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Participants at the reception (Photo: VNA)During the meeting, the leader spotlighted the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership with high political trust, saying that regular high-level delegation exchanges, economic-investment-trade and defence cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides have been further promoted. Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting on August 3 with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who highly valued Vietnam's active and responsible contributions to the common work of the organisation, especially the country’s strong commitments in the fight against climate change, and promised to continue supporting Vietnam in this work. Read full story
- Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai on August 4 hosted a reception for Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which the two sides discussed measures to boost cooperation between the two cities. Read full story
- September 8 will become an annual day for honouring the Vietnamese language under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on the approval of a project to honour it among the Vietnamese community abroad in the 2023-2030 period. Read full story
- Vietnam expects to earn 45.7 billion USD from garment-textile exports this year amid good results recorded since the beginning of this year and positive market developments.
The General Department of Vietnam Customs reported that as of mid-July, garment-textile was one of the four sectors posting the highest export revenue, with a record of 20.4 billion USD, up 19.7% year-on-year. Read full story
- The International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Da Nang 2022 (EWEC Da Nang 2022) is underway in the central city of Da Nang, featuring more than 400 booths by 235 domestic and foreign businesses. Read full story
- Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition. Read full story
- As many as 3,000 children aged under 15 nationwide will participate in the “LofKun Happy Run” programme in Ho Chi Minh City this month, according to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation Central Council. Read full story./.