☕ Afternoon briefing on August 5
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 5.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with newly-appointed ambassadors of South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Belgium, who came to present their credentials, in Hanoi on August 5. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stressed the importance of dialogue, trust, and sense of responsibility while attending the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on August 5.
The event took place as part of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings in the capital city of Cambodia. It drew the participation of foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and EAS partners, namely China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia, and the US. Read full story
- Joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the first step of Vietnam in the process of international integration, and the bloc has served as a gateway for the country’s integration into the region and the world, an official has said.
Pham Quynh Mai, Deputy Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, made the remark during an interview granted to the press on August 4, on the sidelines of a conference on communications about ASEAN ahead of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2022). Read full story
- Major universities need to become a role model in terms of management - an environment in which all good values are spread and expressed in society, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke at the University Autonomy Conference 2022 on August 4.
Dam stressed that university autonomy is a very long innovation journey with many hardships and difficulties still ahead. However, the reality has proven that higher education results have had more positive changes. Read full story
Sunwah Group has been doing business in Vietnam for over 50 years. (Photo: Sunwah Group)- Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country has recovered “very quickly” after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled and is one of the best performers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in this regard.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on August 5, Choi said Vietnam has made a good decision on the pandemic as the country opened doors right after the situation got better. Read full story
- The Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% year on year in the third quarter of this year, driven by strong domestic consumption, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, one of the country’s leading investment management and real estate development companies.
Earnings growth are expected to exceed 20% this year, Kokalari said in a report entitled “The divergence between Vietnam’s strong economy & weak stock market,” which outlines expectation for Vietnam’s economy in the last five months of 2022. It is attributed to the country’s solid economic performance, he added. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health has asked localities nationwide to monitor foreign arrivals from countries with monkeypox as an early response after infections were spotted in the region.
Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China and Japan are some of the countries where monkeypox has been detected. Read full story
Vietnam (in red) play Australia in the final of the AFF U18 Women’s Championship 2022 on August 4. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam finished the AFF U18 Women’s Championship 2022 as the runner-up after losing 0-2 to Australia in the final in Indonesia on August 4.
Thailand took the third place after beating Myanmar 0-2 in another match./. Read full story