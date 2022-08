- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 5.- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with newly-appointed ambassadors of South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Belgium, who came to present their credentials, in Hanoi on August 5. Read full story - Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stressed the importance of dialogue, trust, and sense of responsibility while attending the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on August 5.The event took place as part of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings in the capital city of Cambodia. It drew the participation of foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and EAS partners, namely China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia, and the US. Read full story - Joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the first step of Vietnam in the process of international integration, and the bloc has served as a gateway for the country’s integration into the region and the world, an official has said.Pham Quynh Mai, Deputy Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, made the remark during an interview granted to the press on August 4, on the sidelines of a conference on communications about ASEAN ahead of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2022). Read full story - Major universities need to become a role model in terms of management - an environment in which all good values are spread and expressed in society, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke at the University Autonomy Conference 2022 on August 4.Dam stressed that university autonomy is a very long innovation journey with many hardships and difficulties still ahead. However, the reality has proven that higher education results have had more positive changes. Read full story