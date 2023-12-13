☕ Afternoon briefing on December 13
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 13 morning.
The Chinese Party General Secretary and President was accompanied by Phan Dinh Trac, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 13 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hue said the meeting will take place on December 13-14 and December 18, during which lawmakers will draw lessons from the NA’s sixth session and discuss preparations for the NA’s upcoming session. Read full story
- Sen. Lt. General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Defence Minister; and General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, Permanent Secretary for Defence of Thailand, co-chaired the 5th Vietnam – Thailand Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on December 13.
Chien stressed 2023 is a special landmark as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. He highlighted that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry always hopes to intensify the comprehensive cooperation with Thailand’s Ministry of Defence and Royal Army to further promote the bilateral defence relations. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar in New York on December 11 to discuss measures for promoting Vietnamese police officers’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations.
Giang thanked the Police Division of the UN Department of Peace Operations and Shahkar for their effective and active support for Vietnam’s efforts to take part in peacekeeping operations, especially training and capacity building for the police officers deployed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). Read full story
- The National Innovation Centre (NIC) is building a project on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry as part of the country’s efforts to provide 50,000 engineers for the industry, according to NIC Vice Director Vo Xuan Hoai.
The centre is working with semiconductor chip giants in the world to explore their demands, thus giving forecast in human resources demands in the future, especially for those who are operating in Vietnam or keen on investing in Vietnam, Hoai told the Lao dong (Labour) newspaper. Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast Vietnam's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 6% for 2024, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released on December 13.
The bank also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8% forecast. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023, themed “Centennial Journey of Vietnamese Rice”, opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12.
The four-day event takes place at a time when Vietnam is aiming to become a pioneering nation in high-quality, low emission rice production, green and sustainable development, in line with a project on the sustainable development of one million ha of high-quality, low emission rice farming linked with green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030. Read full story
- Representatives of social impact businesses (SIB), State agencies, investors and financial intermediaries gathered on December 12 at the SIB Connect 2023 – an annual festival of the SIB ecosystem - to share initiatives and experience, and discuss challenges and opportunities for the ecosystem’s development.
The event, jointly organised by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, also provided a chance for SIB to introduce their products, seek partnership opportunities and expand markets. Read full story
- November was the second consecutive month that the auto market went sideways, reported the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) on December 12.
During the month, 27,953 vehicles were sold, nearly the same as the previous month and marking a 23% decrease year on year. Read full story
- The Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification on December 11.
The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration. Italy has four airports certified “Welcome Chinese” while France, Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia have one airport certified each. Read full story./.