Politics 5th Vietnam – Thailand Defence Policy Dialogue held Sen. Lt. General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Defence Minister; and General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, Permanent Secretary for Defence of Thailand, co-chaired the 5th Vietnam – Thailand Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on December 13.

Politics Chinese Party General Secretary and President pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 13 morning.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 28th meeting The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 13 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Da Nang’s scholarships for Laos make relations’ highlight: diplomat The central coastal city of Da Nang’s scholarship programme for Lao officials and students studying at local universities is a bright spot in the sides’ cooperation, affirmed visiting Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh at a working session with Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh on December 12.