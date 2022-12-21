☕ Afternoon briefing on December 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- In the past nearly 70 years of history, the Indonesia-Vietnam bilateral relations have developed steadily, deeply, and cohesively in various fields with the foundation laid by its leaders, Indonesian veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni wrote in an article on Antara news agency on December 21. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 asked ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to take into consideration the diversity of the products, markets and supply chains while seeking ways to boost the tourism sector.
Presiding over a hybrid conference in Hanoi that is looking into how to attract more international tourists to Vietnam, the leader stressed the significance of the communications work, innovation, digital transformation and green transition in tourism development. Read full story
- A Party delegation led by Nguyen Dinh Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province, attended the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa from December 15-21. Read full story
- The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on December 20 announced a new contract worth approximately 29 million USD to clean up dioxin contamination at Bien Hoa air base in the southern province of Dong Nai. Read full story
- On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited the Archbishop’s Palace of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese and the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) on December 21, on the occasion of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023. Read full story
- About 18.8 million disadvantaged people have received support from the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) in 2022 with a total funding of 4.7 trillion VND (over 198 million USD), heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should continue to take measures against dollarisation and goldenisation in the domestic economy as the markets remain potential risks for the rising speculation and hoarding of the assets, experts said.
In recent years, dollarisation and goldenisation have been strictly controlled in the country, which has helped to stabilise the Vietnamese dong and fight inflation. Read full story
- Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the US tech group continues diversifying its production base, Nikkei Asia has reported. Read full story
- A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.1 on December 21, according to the city's Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).
The pilot run was carried out on a section stretching nearly 9km, starting from Suoi Tien Coach Station, passing by Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, Hi-tech Zone Station, Thu Duc Station, and arriving at Binh Thai Station. Read full story
- Nine authors of four breakthrough science and technology achievements generating “Reviving and Reshaping” to humanity were among those awarded the 2022 VinFuture Prize at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20.
Five scientists won the VinFuture Grand Prize, worth 3 million USD, namely Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee (the UK), Dr Vinton Gray Cerf (the US), Dr Emmanuel Desurvire (France), Dr Robert Elliot Kahn (the US), and Prof. Sir David Neil Payne (the UK), who made breakthrough inventions in global internet connection technology, which have comprehensively changed means of communications and working and laid a stepping stone for modern socio-economic development. Read full story
- The first batch of VF 8 electric vehicles manufactured by VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) producer, arrived in the US on December 20 as the vessel Silver Queen docked at the Port of Benicia in California.
The company has also received all the necessary certifications to sell the cars in the US, and will begin delivering these vehicles to customers by the end of this month. Read full story./.