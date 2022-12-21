Politics Indonesia-Vietnam strategic partnership built on solid foundation: Antara In the past nearly 70 years of history, the Indonesia-Vietnam bilateral relations have developed steadily, deeply, and cohesively in various fields with the foundation laid by its leaders, Indonesian veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni wrote in an article on Antara news agency on December 21.

Politics 78th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Cambodia A delegation led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang offered incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 21 to mark the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022).

Politics National Assembly to convene 2nd extraordinary session next month The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second extraordinary session is scheduled to open on January 5 and conclude on January 9, 2023, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said at the 18th meeting of the NA Steering Committee in Hanoi on December 21.

Politics Party delegation attends African National Congress’s national conference A Party delegation led by Nguyen Dinh Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province, attended the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa from December 15-21.