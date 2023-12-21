☕ Afternoon briefing on December 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong examined the training and combat readiness at Brigade K3 of General Department II, the Ministry of National Defence, on December 21, on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2023) and the All People’s National Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2023).
Highly valuing the training and combat readiness of Brigade K3, the State leader said over 27 years of development, the brigade has always been an elite and faithful combatant force of the defence intelligence that has obtained many remarkable feats of arms, deserving the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" granted by the Party and State.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 20 signed a dispatch requesting efforts to ensure food, accommodation, living and learning conditions for preschool children and boarding and semi-boarding students in mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas.
Over the past years, the Government and the Prime Minister have issued mechanisms, policies, programmes, and projects regarding this issue.
- Some French and international officials have applauded the Vietnam - France relations as well as the Southeast Asian country's contributions to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2023.
- Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the African Union (AU) in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and culture, and in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ethiopia Nguyen Nam Tien has said.
He made the statement while presenting his letter of credentials to chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa on December 15, marking the official establishment of Vietnam-AU diplomatic relations.
- Vietnam should be well-positioned with its sound technical infrastructure to boost its digital economy, Assoc. Prof Yen Tran, lecturer on innovation and international startup at the University of Edinburgh Business School, has said.
Given smart connectivity and the exploitation of digital database being key factors for the digital economy, Yen highlighted that Vietnam should give top priority to technical infrastructure, provide broadband internet, build database centres, as well as develop many other important technology components towards the popular use of robot and AI.
- The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the target of 12.5-13 million international arrivals, it was reported at a workshop on management of the tourism sector in the new situation held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on December 21.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the VNAT Pham Van Thuy said that after two years of being affected by COVID-19, Vietnam's tourism has recovered and seen an upward trend. The initial target of international arrivals set for the year was 8 million but later revised up to 12.5 - 13 million.
- The fisheries industry has set a target to earn 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquaculture products in 2024, heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21.
According to Tran Dinh Luan, General Director of the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the total aquaculture output is expected to reach approximately 9.22 million tonnes next year.
- The 19 parent groups and corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have earned more than 1.1 quadrillion VND (45 billion USD) in revenue in 2023.
The statistics were released by the CMSC at a meeting held on December 20 to review this year's performance and launch tasks for 2024.
- Bamboo Airways continued to be the most punctual airline in Vietnam during January – November, with 92.5% of its flight taking off and landing on time, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A total 260,679 flights were operated during the 11-month period, with the on-time performance (OTP) of 84.9% as compared to the 89.6% recorded in the same time last year.
- A flight from Seoul of Jeju Air, the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s biggest low-cost carrier, landed in Lien Khuong airport, the central highland resort city of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) on 3:00 a.m December 21, marking the start of a direct route between Seoul and Lam Dong.
- The 3 million USD Grand Prize of the third season of the VinFuture Prize has been awarded to inventions in creating a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.
At the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, the grand prize was presented to four scientists: Prof. Martin Andrew Green (Australia), Prof. Stanley Whittingham (the US), Prof. Rachid Yazami (Morocco), and Prof. Akira Yoshino (Japan) in recognition of their breakthrough inventions that help create a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.