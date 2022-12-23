Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani on December 22, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing State visit to Indonesia.



The President congratulated Indonesia on its successful organisation of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), helping it outstandingly perform the G2 Presidency in 2022.



-President Phuc expressed his hope that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) will encourage Indonesian businesses to pour more investments into Vietnam, in his meeting with KADIN Chairman Arsjad Rasjid in Jakarta on December 23.



Lauding cooperation activities of the KADIN Chairman and Indonesian businesses in the fields of trade and investment, the visiting leader said they have significantly contributed to collaboration between Vietnam and Indonesia, especially in 2023 when the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.



-Vietnam attaches special importance to its relations with ASEAN in its foreign policy, and exerts efforts to actively contribute to building a strong and united ASEAN and to uphold its central role in the regional security structure, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on December 23.



Talking to ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of member states at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, President Phuc, now on a State visit to Indonesia, said that over the past years, despite the complicated and unpredictable developments of the international and regional situations, a united ASEAN has stood firm, matured, and grown stronger and stronger, with its reputation increasing, and its central role in the international arena confirmed.



-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Budiarsa Sastrawinata, President of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association, on December 23, within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia.



President Phuc appreciated contributions by the association, including Sastrawinata personally who is also Managing Director of Ciputra Group, to promoting the two countries' friendship.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Samsung to consider Vietnam its important and global strategic base in terms of production, research and development.



He made the request when attending an inauguration ceremony for Samsung R&D Centre in Hanoi on December 23.



Built from March 2020 at a total cost of 200 million USD, the 16-storey facility sits on a site of over 11,603 sq.m, becoming the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the 18 Samsung R&D Centres across the world.



-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a banquet in Seoul on December 22 evening to mark the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations.



Foreign Minister Park Jin said that over the past 30 years, the two countries have achieved encouraging cooperation results in various fields thanks to joint efforts of the two governments and peoples, calling this a firm foundation for bilateral relations in the future.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 chaired a teleconference of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with leaders of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities.



He said the meeting aimed to review the COVID-19 prevention and control performance and set out tasks to control the pandemic and other infectious diseases in the New Year holidays to "not leave anyone behind".



-Vietnam is expected to surpass Japan to become the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), just behind China and the US, according to the newswire world.kbs.co.kr.



It quoted the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI)'s analysis of investment and trade changes between the two nations during the 1992-2021 period as saying that the RoK's trade surplus with Vietnam grew steadily from 300 million USD in 1992 to an estimated 31.3 billion USD in 2022, making Vietnam almost certainly exceed the US to become the top surplus partner.



-Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man wished Catholic dignitaries and followers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue a merry Christmas, while visiting the Archdiocese of Hue on December 23.



Man hailed the solidarity and consensus of Thua Thien – Hue's people which has been significantly contributed by religious organisations.



-Hanoi's Department of Tourism has estimated that 18.7 million tourists visited the capital city in 2022, 4.7 times higher than the figure of 2021 and equal to 64.7% of the number in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.



The total number included 1.5 million foreign holidaymakers and 17.2 million domestic visitors, the department said.



-The Vietnam Culinary Culture Association (VCCA) announced 121 typical Vietnamese dishes for 2022 at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.



The dishes including 47 from the north, 37 from the central region and 37 from southern localities.



The dishes including 47 from the north, 37 from the central region and 37 from southern localities.

The dishes were selected basing on their cultural values, history, quality, as well as production, processing, preservation and circulation technology, and economic values.