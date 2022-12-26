☕ Afternoon briefing on December 26
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 26 by Hanoi and the Ministry of National Defence to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung affirmed that the victory has always been a bright symbol of the indomitable will and the pride of the Vietnamese nation, people and army. Read full story
- 2022 sees new successes of Vietnam's cultural diplomacy, especially at a global multilateral organisation such as UNESCO, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of the permanent delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, has said. Read full story
- The agro-forestry-fishery sector has made new export records in 2022 thanks to the diversification of markets and products.
The sector’s export turnover is expected to top 53 billion USD in the year with a trade surplus of 7.8 billion USD, up nearly 48% year-on-year, statistics show. Read full story
- Da Nang city hopes for the early resumption of a direct air route between the central city and Cambodia to facilitate bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said on December 26. Read full story
- Thanks to efforts of the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), cashless payment services have been promoted in rural and remote areas.
According to Dinh Quang Dan, Vice Director of Customer Service Department of Agribank, in the past three years, the number of customers opening new accounts and registering digital banking services in far-flung areas has been rising, which reflects a change in the payment habit of people. Read full story
- The Naval Region 2 High Command on December 26 sent two delegations to visit officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms, ships on duty, and agencies and units stationed in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, on the occasion of the approaching lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. Read full story
- The Ministry of Education and Training on December 26 organised a meeting to honour 33 Vietnamese students who won medals at international Olympiad and science and technology contests in 2022.
This year, Vietnamese students brought home a total of 13 gold medals, 12 silver medals, eight bronze ones, and five certificates of merit. Read full story
- Vietnam is ranked 16th out of the 25 countries with the richest biodiversity in the world, as more than 11,000 species have been discovered in the country.
Of the species, there are about 6,000 benthic, 2,038 fish, 225 marine shrimp, 15 sea snake, 12 marine mammal, five sea turtle, 43 water bird, 653 seaweed, 657 zooplankton, 94 mangrove plants, 14 seagrasses, and about 400 coral species. These species live in more than 20 typical ecosystem types, have high biological productivity, and determine the entire primary productivity of the whole sea. Read full story
- Vietnam’s national men’s football team is at the 96th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on December 22.
This is the fifth year in a row that the Vietnamese team has been in the world’s top 100. Previously, the team's rankings were 100, 94, 93 and 98, respectively. Read full story./.