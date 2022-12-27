Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The Party and State have always created optimal conditions for religious organisations and individuals to practice their religions and beliefs.



Apart from facilitating the handover of land to the construction of worship places, the Party and State have also paid attention to other religious activities such as operation registration, and the ordainment and training of religious dignitaries and assistants. Read full story



- Faster-than-expected GDP growth, the upgrade of Vietnam’s credit ratings, and big fluctuations in the corporate bond market are among notable events of the Vietnamese economy in 2022.



- The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists Club under the Vietnam Journalists Association on December 26 announced 10 outstanding science and technology events in 2022, covering aspects of policy, social science, natural science, research and application, and outstanding scientists. Read full story



- Vietnam’s population reaches more than 99 million in 2022, 10 years slower than the forecast, with the population quality improved and the population structure transformed in a positive direction, according to the Ministry of Health’s General Department of Population and Family Planning.



The current life expectancy is 73.6 years old, while the replacement fertility rate has been maintained over the past 16 years, the agency reported at a ceremony held on December 26 to mark Vietnam's Population Day. Read full story

Vietnam attracts a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Specifically, there were 2,036 newly-registered FDI projects worth 12.45 billion USD, up 17.1% year-on-year in the number of projects, but down 18.4% in value. Read full story



- The application of science and technology in agriculture production and sales has helped create positive impacts for the industry, contributing to prompting sustainable agriculture development and improving the life for farmers.



Digital transformation is considered one of feasible measures to improve the quality of agricultural products, thus promoting the consumption of farm produce. Read full story



- Vietnam’s import-export revenue is likely to hit a record of 728.9 billion USD in 2022, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



As of December 15, the country’s total import-export turnover had reached 701.3 billion USD, including 355.82 billion USD worth of exports, the highest so far. Read full story





Illustrative photo (Source: AFP/VNA)

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast 3.14 million domestic trips during the upcoming New Year holiday, generating some 11.2 billion baht (323.23 million USD).



Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, said the New Year holiday from December 31 to January 2 will see a rise in the number of local tourists, especially in the northern regions, where 560,380 journeys are anticipated.

- A lot of cultural exchange activities have been held in both Vietnam and France, contributing importantly to bringing the two countries’ people closer. Read full story



Director of the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France Nghiem Xuan Dong said that the bilateral relations have developed in various fields, including culture, tourism and sports./.Read full story

VNA