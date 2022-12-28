Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 28 tasked the banking sector with ensuring monetary security and safety, as well as legitimate rights and interests of people, businesses and relevant subjects in 2023 and the following years.



Speaking at a hybrid conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in Hanoi, the leader stressed that the sector should operate transparently and healthily, with liquidity flowing smoothly in any circumstances.Read full story



-Inflation has so far been controlled in line with the set target, and the macro-economic situation stabilised with major balances of the economy ensured, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said at the year-end meeting of the Price Management Steering Committee on December 28.



The official called this a great success, attributing it to the effective price management solutions.Read full story

-Vietnam's industrial sector grew by 9% in 2022, according to a report published on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said the sector had made significant progress despite numerous difficulties and challenges including complicated geo-political developments around the world, rising trade protectionism, disrupted supply chains in the aftermath of a global pandemic and tightened monetary policies by major central banks. Read full story



-Foreign direct investment (FDI) in real estate topped 4.4 billion USD as of December 20, accounting for over 16% of the total FDI capital registered in Vietnam, and up 1.8 billion USD year-on-year.



According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, there were 75 new projects in the sector during this year with a combined capital of more than 1.8 billion USD, and 37 others adjusting their investment capital up by a total 1 billion USD.



Meanwhile, 103 transactions of capital contribution and share purchase were recorded in the sector with an accumulative value of around 1.6 billion USD.Read full story



-The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) held a workshop on industrial development in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 28.



Speaking at the event, CIEM Director Tran Thi Hong Minh said that the Vietnamese economy has been recovering strongly from severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, it is facing the risk of fragmented and unfocused reforms which leads to difficulties in creating more breakthroughs if no newer and more drastic ways and solutions are taken.Read full story



-The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest external and cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival, will take place in Hanoi on January 14, with about 3,000 people taking part, including 1,000 OVs.



The information was revealed by deputy head of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Mai Phan Dung during a press conference in Hanoi on December 28.Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to build a 180-day action plan to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as recommended by the European Commission (EC), and submit it to him and the Government for approval and issuance.Read full story



-The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on Monday began the programme “HCM City-100 interesting things” to promote the city as an attractive tourist destination.



The programme themed “Vibrant experiences” features 10 categories covering ten exciting sightseeing programmes, ten exciting attractions, ten interesting entertainment spots, ten interesting shopping spots, ten interesting tourist accommodation establishments, ten interesting restaurants, ten interesting coffee shops, ten interesting tourism, cultural and sports events, ten interesting check-in places, and ten interesting delicacies.Read full story



-The Hoi An People’s Committee in the central province of Quang Nam on December 28 started work to restore Cau (Bridge) Pagoda - an iconic tourist attraction of the ancient city.



The restoration work is expected to cost 20.3 billion VND (nearly 861,000 USD).Read full story



-Vietjet offers a new option for travelers from Vietnam to explore Kazakhstan with a new route from Nha Trang to the capital Astana with just 9-hour long direct flights on every Wednesday and Sunday, besides the Nha Trang - Almaty route.Read full story



-Vietnam is among the top three markets where residents plan to travel with the whole family in the coming year, a new survey by Agoda revealed.



Agoda’s Family Travel Trend survey 2022 found that 61% of travelers from Singapore and Taiwan (China) and 59% from Vietnam are most likely to take at least one trip with the immediate family.Read full story/.