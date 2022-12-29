Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception for Queen Mother of Bhutan Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck in Hanoi on December 28, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its friendship relations with Bhutan.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Bhutan Queen Mother's visit to Vietnam for the first time, Hang said that although the two countries have set up their diplomatic relations just for 10 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have grown positively with a bright spot being tourism partnership. Read full story



- Vietnam’s GDP growth reaches 8.02% this year, a record high in the 2011-2022 period as the economy is recovering strongly, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong told a press conference in Hanoi on December 29.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.36%, contributing 5.11% to the total added value of the whole economy. The industry-construction sector grew by 7.78%, contributing 38.24% while the service industry rose by 9.99%, making a 56.55% contribution to the economy. Read full story



- Vietnam’s import-export turnover in December is estimated at 58.82 billion USD, up 2.7% over the previous month, pushing the total in the whole year to 732.5 billion USD, a year on year rise of 9.5%, with a trade surplus of 11.2 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).



GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong said that this year, the domestic economy has recovered rapidly with an increase in domestic production cost and prices of input materials for exports. Read full story



- Vietnam recorded year-on-year growth of 3.15% in the 2022 consumer price index (CPI) while core inflation increased 2.59%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on December 29.



Consumers shop at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese economy has recovered in 2022. Surging production demand to serve consumption and export, added with soaring global commodity prices, has fueled prices of goods and essential services, but prices are basically still under control, GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong told a press briefing in Hanoi. Read full story



- Hanoi recorded year-on-year growth of 8.89% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2022, higher than the target of 7 - 7.5%, according to the municipal Statistics Office.



This is a high rate compared to those in many recent years, showing the local administration’s determination and businesses’ efforts, the office said on December 28.Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City’s total budget collection topped 471.5 trillion VND (nearly 20 billion USD) as of December 28, or equivalent to 121.99% of the estimate and up 23.6% year on year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Finance Le Duy Minh at a conference on the same day.



Notably, revenue from export-import reached over 141.4 trillion VND, equivalent to 121.4% of the estimate. Read full story



- Vietnam’s tourism sector targets to serve about 8 million foreign visitors from the total of 110 million next year, according to the General Administration of Vietnam Tourism.



The country expects to earn about 650 trillion VND (USD27.5 billion) from tourism. Read full story



- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is developing a legal document to specify fees for recycling products and packages, which is expected to be applicable in 2024.



Under the Law on Environment 2020 and the Government’s Decree No. 08, the recycling of products and packages will be mandatory for those who import or produce batteries, tyres, lubricants, and packaging as of January 1, 2024./. Read full story