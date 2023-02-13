Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced its 20th session in Hanoi on February 13 morning.

Opening the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the three-day session will look into the draft law on civil defence, the draft law on protection of consumer rights, and the draft revised one on electronic transactions, which were discussed for the first time at the 15th parliament’s fourth session in late 2022.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 described Quang Ninh as a miniature Vietnam that holds a strategic position in terms of politics, economy, defence, security, and diplomacy.

He was addressing a meeting with officials of the northeastern province after a conference launching the Government’s action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 30-NQ/TW on socio-economic development in the Red River Delta.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has been urgently performing citizen protection measures, and actively supporting the mission of the Ministry of Public Security which is on search-and-rescue duty in areas bearing the brunt of the devastating February 6 earthquake, according to Ambassador Do Son Hai.

The embassy has sent its staff to accompany the team and tried to meet the mission's requirements.Read full text



-Seventy six military personnel of Vietnam departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake.

The same day, 35 tonnes of cargo were also transported to Noi Bai International Airport and then to Turkey to serve the rescue work.Read full text



-An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tonnes to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The aid includes emergency medicine, essential drugs, medical supplies, tents, chemicals for disease prevention and control, and medical equipment used in disaster emergency situations.Read full text



-Leaders of the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior's General Department of Immigration held talks in Ho Chi Minh City on February 12, discussing measures to enhance coordination in border protection and management.

Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai, Commander of the Command, thanked the Cambodian General Department for coordinating in and rescuing Vietnamese victims who were lured to enter Cambodia illegally and forced to work in illegal business facilities there.Read full text



-A patrol ship of Japan's coast guard force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 13, beginning a six-day visit to the central city of Da Nang.

The Settsu, with 52 officers and sailors onboard, is captained by Colonel Niwa Satoshi.Read full text



-Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on February 13 received Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson of Canada’s Ontario province.

The host official said on the basis of the fruitful Vietnam - Canada cooperation, relations between HCM City and the North American country have enjoyed strong development. Canada has poured about 130 million USD into 119 projects in the city, ranking 22nd among the 117 countries and territories investing here.Read full text



-Vietnam’s international Internet connections have been improved step by step after technical measures are taken and more data flows on land-based cables are opened up, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

However, the country’s Internet connections may be still slow during peak time, the agency said.Read full text



-Vietnam’s tourism has won the praise of international media, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The country has been named the Best Culinary Destination in the Bucket List Places in Asia in 2023 published by US magazine Travel Leisure.Read full text



-US magazine Travel Leisure has named Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay among the four idyllic seaside places across Asia to watch sunrise and sunset.

According to the magazine, UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay, with more than 2,000 limestone islands, is a tourism mecca in Asia.Read full text/.



