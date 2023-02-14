Politics Vietnam views Brazil as important partner in South America: ambassador Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás.

Politics Outcomes of 15th NA’s second, third extraordinary meetings reviewed The National Assembly's Standing Committee reviewed the outcomes of the 15th NA’s second and third extraordinary meetings, during its ongoing 20th session in Hanoi on February 14 morning.

Politics Vietnam puts people at centre of socio-economic development policies: diplomat Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 13 emphasised the importance of putting the people at the centre of development policies, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting innovation in education and training, enhancing labourers’ capacity to self-learn and adapt to meet the requirements of the new context.

Politics Vietnam, Bahrain seek to promote partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has visited Bahrain and co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level political consultation between the two foreign ministries.