☕ Afternoon briefing on February 14
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly's Standing Committee reviewed the outcomes of the 15th NA’s second and third extraordinary meetings, during its ongoing 20th session in Hanoi on February 14 morning.
Speaking at the event, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said with a sense of urgency, seriousness, and responsibility, the legislature completed all set agenda with important results during the two meetings, including approving one law and three resolutions and deciding on the personnel work under their authority, laying an important foundation to fulfill tasks set for 2023 and subsequent years. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on February 13 gave the green light to the establishment or merger of some district- and communal-level administrative units in 10 provinces.
The approval was made at the onging 20th session of the Standing Committee. Read full story
- Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 13 emphasised the importance of putting the people at the centre of development policies, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting innovation in education and training, enhancing labourers’ capacity to self-learn and adapt to meet the requirements of the new context.
Addressing the 61st session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD61), held in New York from February 6-15, Nguyen affirmed that Vietnam supports the policy of promoting decent work as well as socio-economic development and solidarity, considering it an important factor contributing to accelerating the completion of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. Read full story
- Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) in Hanoi on February 14, during which he expressed a hope that European businesses support and effectively invest in green economic development in Vietnam.
- Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás. Read full story
- The Cuban Association of Journalists (UPEC) presented the Felix Elmusa Medal – the highest honour of the organisation - to journalist and translator Vu Van Au, a former staff of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in recognition of his contributions to the popularisation of information on Cuba’s social life and achievements across fields. Read full story
- In 2023, the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command will step up communications among fishermen in efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Coast Guard Region 4 is responsible for managing and enforcing law on the waters from the northern bank of the Dinh An estuary in Tra Vinh province to Cape Ha Tien in Kien Giang province of the Mekong Delta. Read full story
- A special music show marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to be held at Hanoi Opera House on February 28 evening.
Themed “Outline of Vietnamese Culture – Historical imprints”, the 70-minute event will be directed by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong and conducted by the Department of Performing Arts. Read full story
- The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) on February 14 released a video clip promoting Japanese tourism with the participation of Nhi Thang Family, including renowned Vietnamese singer Dong Nhi, businessman Ong Cao Thang and their daughter Winnie.
The video clip is part of a large-scale Japanese tourism promotion campaign on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973-2023). The clip can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iR7smKYxmZE. Read full story
- Vietnam, with one gold and one silver, ranked 8th in medal tally of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, which concluded in Astana city, Kazakhstan on February 12. Read full story./.