Two search and rescue teams from the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on February 15 discovered three locations of victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the disaster in Turkey.The teams, comprising engineers, sniffer dogs, and military doctors, searched eight points in Hatay's capital city of Antakya where they located three points with victims buried under debris.

A tree-planting ceremony was held on February 15 in Israel's Ashdod city to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations.Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung said that tree planting is one of the important activities marking the anniversary. This year, the two countries will accelerate cooperation activities for their development and people-to-people connections.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on February 16 launched its 2022-2023 Whitebook, with the theme "Working Toward a Green Economy and Sustainable Development".The annual publication presents policy recommendations that aim at resolving regulatory hurdles and facilitating the growth of the country's economy, focusing on areas of health care, the green economy and sustainability, and innovation and investment.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Vietnam are slowing down but promising moves are showing that waves of FDI to the country will be stronger in the coming time, said Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi Nakajima Takeo.Citing the results of a survey conducted with 3,100 businesses based in Japan, the official said that Vietnam ranks fourth in the world in terms of export destinations for Japanese companies, second only behind the US in attracting Japan's foreign investment, and this shows the great interest of Japanese businesses in Vietnam as they believe that the Vietnamese market will develop strongly and be a destination for businesses.