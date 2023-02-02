Politics Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2.

Politics Dongxing delegation visits Mong Cai to attend CPV's 93rd anniversary celebrations A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics India’s Republic Day marked in HCM City A get-together was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on February 2 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of India's Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2023).

Politics Party members in Hong Kong show pride celebrating CPV anniversary Party members in Hong Kong (China) show their pride when joining celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as they are living and studying in the place where the CPV was born.