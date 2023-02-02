☕ Afternoon briefing on February 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 2 asked the Government, ministries, agencies and localities to boost production and trade, deal with difficulties to be faced by businesses and people this month to achieve rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.
Chairing the Government’s monthly teleconference with localities, PM Chinh said since the beginning of this year, the Government has followed the Party Central Committee’s conclusions, the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s directions on 2023 socio-economic development. Ministries, agencies and localities have also drastically performed their assigned tasks. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam, and Ambassador Dennis Francis Smith, Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations (UN), on behalf of the two governments, signed a joint statement on the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries at New York on February 1. Read full story
- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
This was the first in-person exchange between Dongxing and Mong Cai after a nearly-three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila has expressed his impression at the achievements that Vietnam has gained under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Talking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Pretoria, Mapaila highlighted that Vietnam won the victory in the struggle for independence, putting an end to all forms of exploitation as well as hunger and poverty, and building a country of happiness and development. Read full story
- A get-together was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on February 2 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of India's Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2023).
Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association of HCM City Huynh Thanh Lap highlighted the significance of the historic date of January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India with basic political principles took effect, creating a foundation for India to develop into a power as it is today. Read full story
- A ceremony was held in Hanoi on February 2 to release the book entitled “Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State” by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong.
The release of the book is part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3) and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena (February 1). Read full story
- Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - the country's economic locomotives - recorded the highest disbursement of public investment capital in January, with nearly 2.7 trillion VND (117 million USD) and more than 1.63 trillion VND, respectively, reported the General Statistics Office. Read full story
- Vietnam’s real estate sector last year attracted an additional 1.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), retaining its second place among industries drawing FDI with combined investment of 4.45 billion USD, accounting for 16.1% of the total FDI poured into the country, according to the Ministry of Construction.
The Ministry of Construction said the FDI inflows in the real estate sector mainly focused on industrial real estate and some big projects. Read full story
- The Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival and the Culture - Tourism Week 2023 of northern Bac Giang province opened with a ceremony held at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex on February 2.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son said the Tay Yen Tu tourism complex, located on the path of propagating the Dharma of the founders of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist sect, holds a special position for developing cultural, spiritual, ecological, and relaxation tourism. Read full story
- The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum has recently received two paintings from former Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Ellen Berends.
The former diplomat collected the two lacquer paintings entitled "Kieu hanh" (Pride) and "Nhung nu hon tinh yeu" (Kisses of Love) by painter Phung Pham when she worked in Vietnam from 1997-2001. Read full story
- Severe cold spells are expected to hit northern mountainous and midland provinces in the second half of this month, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting. Read full story./.