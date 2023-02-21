Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 21 chaired a national teleconference on the acceleration of public investment allocation and disbursement in 2023 as well as the socio-economic recovery and development programme.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Underlining that public investment as a resource and a motivation for development, PM Chinh said that one of the major tasks for 2023 is to speed up the disbursement of public investment, effectively implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme and three national target programmes. Read full story



- President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan has thanked Vietnamese forces for their timely support and tireless efforts in search and rescue operations following the huge earthquake on February 6.



President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan thanks domestic and international search and rescue teams. (Photo: VNA)

The host leader expressed his thanks to domestic and international search and rescue teams, including one from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, during his February 20 field trip to Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the natural disaster. Read full story



- The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) attaches importance to people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga has affirmed.



At a reception for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on February 20, Nga thanked MIU and people of the Dominican Republic for their support to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation as well as the present national construction and defence. Read full story



- Many banks have just launched credit packages with preferential lending interest rates that decreased by between 0.5-3% per year for customers in the fields of business and production, including real estate.



Most recently, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), one of the largest banks in Vietnam, announced that as of January 31, the interest rates for real estate business is likely to be reduced by up to 3% per year from the interest rates that are being applied. The adjusted interest rates will be applied from January 31, 2023 to December 31, 2014. Read full story



- As several foreign investors are eyeing Vietnam for opportunities, the country must make greater efforts to improve the investment climate.



Many enterprises from countries such as the UK, the Republic of Korea and Japan said Vietnam is an attractive investment destination, given the country’s stable macro-economy, rapid growth and large market with a rising middle class. Read full story



- Vietnamese longan is much welcomed in Japan although its retail prices are high, which brings a big opportunity for local farmers.

Vietnamese longan retail price in Japan is high, about 320,000 VND (13.5 USD) per kilo, but the fruit is very favoured by Janpanese consumers. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Nguyen Khac Huy, director of Hoang Phat Fruit Ltd Company based in the southern province of Long An, said that after its first batch of 10 tonnes of fresh longan was exported to Japan early this year, the company will continue exporting about 70-100 tonnes of the fruit by sea and by air to the market monthly. Read full story



- The export of dragon fruit, banana and durian is expected to contribute 2 billion USD to the country’s export turnover in 2023.



The fruits and vegetables export recorded positive signals in early 2023, reaching 300 million USD in January, up 3% year-on-year. Read full story



- The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy is scheduled to make a stopover in Vietnam for the first time on March 4 and 5 as part of its tour around the globe ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in July.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy (Source: FIFA)

The tour, kicked off on February 25 with Japan as the starting point, is set to take the iconic trophy to all 32 participating nations of the tournament, according to FIFA./. Read full story