☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 24
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife left Hanoi on February 24 afternoon for a State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Read full story
- Vessels Hatakaze and Inazuma of the training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 24 morning, beginning a visit to the central city of Da Nang. Read full story
- International air routes operated by Vietnamese airlines are not affected by tensions in Russia - Ukraine relations, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang affirmed on February 24. Read full story
- The number of passengers through Vietnamese airports topped 6.1 million so far this month, a year-on-year surge of 57.8 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). Read full story
- Singapore Airlines has scheduled to resume regular commercial flights to central Da Nang city of Vietnam from March 27 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Read full story
- Vietnam is among the five countries newly selected to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer from a global biomanufacturing training hub established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in South Africa. Read full story
- The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the prices of COVID-19 treatment drugs containing active ingredient Molnupiravir produced by three Vietnamese manufacturers. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in children, especially children under 12 months who are at high risk of severe disease. Read full story
- The Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) detected and prevented more than 63.48 million cyber-attacks targeting computers of its users in Vietnam in 2021. The amount hit a record low in the recent five years and plunged by over 871,400 cases compared to in 2020./. Read full story