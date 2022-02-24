Politics UN Charter important basis for int’l community’s actions: Vietnamese Ambassador Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the importance of the UN Charter in Vietnam’s foreign policy, affirming that it is an important basis for the international community’s actions during difficult times

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves Hanoi for State visit to Singapore President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife left Hanoi on February 24 afternoon for a State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

Politics Training ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force visit Da Nang Vessels Hatakaze and Inazuma of the training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 24 morning, beginning a visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Politics President’s Singapore visit reflects importance of bilateral ties: expert President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 shows the importance of Vietnam-Singapore relations in their foreign policies, an expert has said.