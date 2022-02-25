Politics President Phuc officially welcomed in Singapore An official welcome for State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was held at The Istana in Singapore on February 25 morning.

Politics Vietnam’s frigate joins multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 in India Vietnam's frigate 016 - Quang Trung and a delegation of the Vietnam People's Navy arrived at the Indian city of Visakhapatnam on February 24 to attend the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 at the invitation of the Indian Navy.

Politics Senior Thai legislator hails cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Thailand and Vietnam, while receiving newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on February 24.