Politics Argentina’s southernmost province wants to enhance ties with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has recently paid a working visit to the southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego, at the invitation of Governor Gustavo Melella.

Politics Vietnam’s naval officers attend int’l maritime seminar in India A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on February 27 attended an international maritime seminar that was part of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 in India, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily reported.

Politics Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors save UN peacekeepers’ lives Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors of the Level-two Field Hospital (L2FH) Rotation 3 at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have successfully performed four operations for UN peacekeepers in South Sudan so far this year, affirming the positive contributions of Vietnam to UN peacekeeping operations and the host country as well.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.