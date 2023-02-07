☕ Afternoon briefing on February 7
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked agencies of the NA and its Standing Committee to keep a close watch on the macro-economic situation, as well as financial, monetary, stock and real property markets, while meeting their standing members on February 7.
For urgent issues, NA agencies should actively and promptly work with relevant ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies to seek solutions, instead of waiting for question and answer (Q&A) sessions held by the legislative body and its Standing Committee.Read full story
- The coming visit to Singapore by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will be a key platform for both countries to reaffirm their excellent ties, said Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in his written interview with the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming Singapore visit holds great significance, since this is an occasion for him and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong enhance relations between the two Governments and States, thereby contributing to cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN Plus.
So said Prof. Bilveer Singh from the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of PM Chinh’s official visit to the city state from February 8 to 10.Read full story
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the plenary. (Photo: VNA)- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 6 stressed the necessity to devote national and international resources to peace, development and human.
Attending the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA 77)’s plenary on Secretary-General António Guterres’s priorities in 2023, the UNGA 77 Vice President also called on the international community to join efforts to implement the sustainable development goals (SDGs), the 2030 Agenda and other global commitments and priorities, through respecting the UN Charter and international law.Read full story
- The President’s decisions to send seven additional military officers to UN peacekeeping missions were handed over to the officers during a ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence on February 7.
Among those officers, two are sent to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), four to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and one will serve at the UN mission in Central Africa, replacing their predecessors who have completed their term.Read full story
- Right from the beginning of 2023, many banks have announced their plans for merge and acquisition (M&A) deals and capital increase.
Last week, the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) approved a plan to divest capital from PG Bank, which means the bank will have a chance to seek a new strategic shareholder to increase its capital after 12 years. Read full story
- VinFast on February 7 announced U.S. Bank (listed as USB on New York Stock Exchange) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the US.
The announcement comes as VinFast - a Vietnamese electric car producer - is preparing to open more showrooms in California, and develop plans for more locations around the country soon. Read full story
- Vietnam’s total State budget collection in January is estimated at 183.7 trillion VND (7.78 billion USD), equal to 11.3% of the yearly estimate and down 0.5% year-on-year, announced the Ministry of Finance on February 7.
Specifically, the domestic revenue is estimated at 160.4 trillion VND, up 3.1% y-o-y, and that from crude oil at 5.3 trillion VND, up 67.7% y-o-y.Read full story
At Ba Na Hill, a popular tourist destination in Da Nang (Photo: banahills.sunworld.vn)- Malaysia’s media has named Da Nang an ideal year-round destination for Malaysian tourists for its many attractions such as endless beautiful beaches, temples, and a lively night market.
A recent article suggested coming to the central Vietnamese city in February will offer visitors a more relaxing and less noisy atmosphere compared to other times of the year. The weather this time is cooler with sudden rains. Read full story
|- As a result of Ho Chi Minh City’s unceasing efforts to diversify tourism products, several has been listed among the top 20 unique tours promising interesting experiences for travellers in Vietnam.
The list was announced by the Vietnam Record Organisation (VietKings) last month./. Read full story