Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Hai Duong is envisioned to become a modern industrialised province and a key industrial hub in the Red River Delta by 2030, according to a master plan announced on January 10 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
By 2030, Hai Duong will have developed comprehensive socio-economic infrastructure, built greenness, smartness and modernity-oriented urban areas deeply imbued with its identity, and met some basic criteria of a centrally-run city, according to the province’s master plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2050. Read full story
- There is plenty of room for Vietnam and Sweden to boost cooperation in many areas, especially those of each other’s strength and demand, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan.
Firstly, the two sides boast high collaboration potential in climate change and environmental protection, as Sweden is a world leader in the field and Vietnam one of the countries hardest hit by climate change, the diplomat said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Sweden diplomatic relations. Read full story
- Reforming mechanisms for mobilising private organisations, businesses, individuals, and the society’s engagement in child care and protection is among the key tasks recently set by the Politburo.
This is part of the Politburo’s Directive No 28-CT/TW, issued on December 25, 2023, on the enhancement of child care, education, and protection.
In November 2012, the Politburo also released a directive on promoting the Party’s leadership over child care, education, and protection which affirmed the need to boost the private sector’s engagement in the work. Read full story
- The management board of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) has set a target to attract 550 million USD in investment capital this year, averaging 8.5 million USD per ha.
Concurrently, the board aims to finalise the pilot conversion project for Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, along with Tan Binh, Cat Lai, Hiep Phuoc, and Binh Chieu industrial parks (IPs); and build 25,000 sq.m of high-rise workshop space. Read full story
- More than 1,800 night flights, equivalent to 8% of the total number of domestic flights, will be operated from January 21 to February 25 to meet the increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) issued a document allowing night flights during the Tet holiday, and asked carriers to take actions to minimise flight delays and cancellations, and to intensify control to ensure aviation safety. Read full story
- The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV), the only national centralised commodity trading market organiser in Vietnam, has said that it will focus on building specialised commodity trading floors in the coming time.
This is one of the MXV's key plans in the 2023 – 2028 period, aiming to develop the domestic commodities trading market in accordance with international standards. Read full story
- Up to 77.41% of the adults in Vietnam have payment accounts at present, an increase from 31% during the 2015 - 2017 period, an official of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) cited a World Bank report as saying.
Impressive results have been recorded in payment-related activities in the recent past, SBV Deputy Governor Pham Tien Dung told a conference in Hanoi on January 9, noting that many banks have reported over 90% of transactions conducted digitally, in some cases even 98%. Read full story
- The Vietnamese animation studio Sconnect has officially been recognised for two records in the fields of animated film copyrights and multilingual distribution on digital platforms, marking the first time in Vietnam that records have been established in the realm of animated films.
The Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) presented Sconnect Vietnam the two records for the most copyrights related to Vietnamese animated films (127 copyrights) and for Wolfoo - Vietnamese animated film with the most multilingual releases on the YouTube platform. Read full story./.