Politics 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 17 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).

Politics Deputy PM hails Vietnam-Switzerland friendship Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association Anjuska Weil in Davos on January 15 (local time),as part of his trip to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.

Politics HCM City leaders meets diplomatic corps, foreign businesses Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 met with Consuls General, representatives of international organisations, cultural and economic offices, and businesses in the southern metropolis.

Politics Vietnam, Poland boost defence cooperation Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for new Polish Defence Attaché to Vietnam, Col. Jaroslaw Bondalski, who affirmed that Poland attaches importance to its defence cooperation with Vietnam, and considers the Southeast Asian nation an important partner.