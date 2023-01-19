☕ Afternoon briefing on January 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
He took the occasion to extend his best New Year wishes to Party, State and VFF leaders and former leaders, and people and soldiers living inside and outside the country. Read full story
- The Ministry of National Defence on January 19 organised a programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces still on duty in other countries, on the approach of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.
The programme was held at the defence ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi and connected to Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnamese peacekeepers joining the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and those in New York. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in France on January 18 held a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).
In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang highlighted the significance of Paris Peace Accords, emphasising that 50 years have passed since the agreement was signed but the symbolic values of peace still need to be preserved and fostered. Read full story
- Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko has hailed Vietnam for its efforts in economic development amid a host of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over a global economic recession.
Vietnam recorded good economic growth in 2022 although many countries across the world found it hard to go through the year, the diplomat said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year). Read full story
- Vietnam is striving to become a developed nation with high income, full and harmonious socialist-oriented market economy institutions, and a fair, democratic and civilised society by 2050, according to the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue recently signed to promulgate Resolution No.81 on the master plan. Read full story
- The Hanoi Federation of Labour held a programme at Thang Long Industrial Park on January 19 to take disadvantaged workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
It is the 15th consecutive year that the city’s trade unions have held the activity for the group.Read full story
- The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 76.3 billion USD last year, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, according to the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Of this, exports hit 56 billion USD, up 10.2% compared with the 2021’s figure, it said. Read full story
Vietnam’s tourism sector targets to welcome about 8 million foreign tourist arrivals next year. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam’s tourism sector targets to welcome about 8 million foreign tourist arrivals from a total of 110 million next year, according to the General Administration of Vietnam Tourism.
The country expects to earn about 650 trillion VND (USD27.5 billion) from tourism. Read full story
- Contractors will still deploy over 2,000 machines, equipment, engineers and workers for the construction of Long Thanh international airport during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, reported the project’s management board on January 18.
From January 20-26, five contractors will deploy over 900 machines, vehicles and about 1,200 engineers and workers on the site. During the Tet holiday, workers will work during office hours and be off on night shift, said Kieu Cao Hung, a ranking official from the Vietnam Construction and Import-Export JSC./.Read full story