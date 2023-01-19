Politics Infographic Valuable lessons of the Paris Peace Accords Lessons drawn from the Paris Peace Accords negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence.

Politics 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords marked in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France on January 18 held a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).

Politics Party General Secretary meets Party, State leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Politics Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented a decision to appoint Velagapudi Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director at Kcp Ltd, as the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Tamil Nadu state.