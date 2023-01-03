☕ Afternoon briefing on January 3
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- All opportunities should be optimised to successfully achieve the socio-economic targets set for 2023 and the 2021-2026 tenure, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said at a teleconference on January 3.
The teleconference between the Government and the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities was intended to review the 2022 performance and carry out the Party Central Committee’s conclusions and the National Assembly (NA)’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2023. Read full story
- Vietnam’s stock market will bounce back strongly and develop in both quantity and quality in 2023 to remain an effective capital mobilisation channel for the economy, an official has said.
Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi made the remark at a gong beating ceremony held at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on January 3 to mark the first trading session of 2023. Read full story
- The aviation market recorded about 55 million passengers in 2022, rising 3.7-fold from the previous year and equivalent to 69.6% of that in the pre-pandemic 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). Read full story
- Foreign and domestic companies are strongly eyeing to develop data centres in Vietnam, as demand for data storage in the country is increasing.
In December, VNG Company put into operation a new and international standard data centre called VNG Data Centre in Ho Chi Minh city. The centre has an initial size of 410 server racks and will expand to 1,600 racks. Read full story
- Hanoi has designed a plan to develop itself into a smart, modern, green, clean, beautiful and safe city and the leading centre of innovation, development research and technology application and transfer of the country, heading to be a science-technology hub in Southeast Asia.
According to the municipal People’s Committee, the capital city has defined science-technology as a decisive factor in boosting economic growth and improving productivity, quality and efficiency of all socio-economic activities. Read full story
- Hanoi attracted 1.69 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, still among the localities leading the nation in this field. The figure represents a year-on-year rise of 10.3%, according to the city’s Statistics Office. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City, the largest city of Vietnam, earned over 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD) from tourism services during the New Year holiday from December 31 to January 2.
Reports from businesses involved in tourism services show that in the three days, the city's tourist sites and lodging facilities served over 1.81 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners. Read full story
- An environmental microbiology laboratory, which is capable of detecting pandemic viruses through testing wastewater samples, will be set up at Vietnamese - German University (VGU) with the support of the World University Service (WUS) of Germany.
The lab, worth around 500,000 EUR (533,860 USD), will be funded by the Ministry of Economics of the German State of Hessen and the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. It will be the first one of this type in Southeast Asia and will effectively contribute to the early detection of the pandemic. Read full story
- Vietnam is forecast to face fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said up to 1,057 natural disasters hit the country last year, leaving 175 dead and causing economic losses of some 19.5 trillion VND (828.55 million USD), up 1.6 times and 3.4 times year-on-year, respectively. Read full story./.