☕ Afternoon briefing on January 3
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 3 demanded enhancing inter-regional, national, and international connectivity in culture, sports, and tourism.
He made the request at a hybrid conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) to review the performance last year and launch tasks for 2024. Read full story
- The State does not encourage the trading of gold bars, protect their prices, nor accept too large differences between domestic and global gold prices, and between SJC and other types of gold bars, said Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.
Speaking at a press conference on January 3, Tu said that all of these issues will be considered in the upcoming amendments to Decree 24/2012/ND-CP issued in 2012 on the management of gold business activities that the central bank will seek public comments in the coming time. Read full story
- Vietnam’s credit growth reached around 13.5% in 2023 although unprecedented developments of the global economy posed formidable challenges to the country’s monetary policy, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu said on January 3.
According to Tu, the result was spurred by the drastic direction of the Prime Minister and resolve of the banking sector in the past year. Read full story
- Vietnam shipped 1.61 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2023, earning 4.18 billion USD, down 9.6% in volume but up 3.1% in value year-on-year.
The average coffee export price in 2023 was 2,834 USD per tonne, an increase of 14.1% compared with the previous year. Read full story
- Generative AI is expected to contribute 14 trillion VND (574.83 million USD) to the Vietnamese digital economy by 2030, Dang Huu Son, co-founder of LovinBot AI and Vice Chairman of the local digital human resources development alliance AIID, has said.
Son said the development of AI will impact the efficiency and enhance personal skills of multiple generations on a national scale. Vietnam has taken the lead in an AI survey, with 91% of Vietnamese respondents expressing enthusiasm for this technology – the highest rate compared to other markets researched, according to Finastra Financial Services. Read full story
- The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which present a substantial foundation for them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.
The three heritage sites include the Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien - Hue province, Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, and Ho Dynasty Citadel in Thanh Hoa province. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 following its encouraging outcomes in 2023, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.
It set a target to attract about 6 million foreign visitors and 38 million domestic tourists this year, with 190 trillion VND in revenue. Read full story./.