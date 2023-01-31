☕ Afternoon briefing on January 31
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam pledges to actively participate in and contribute to the building of the Global Digital Compact (GDC) to promote the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda, a Vietnamese representative told the first Informal Consultations on GDC in New York on January 30.
The building of the compact is necessary to promote a safer, fairer and more developed digital world for all. Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at the event.Read full story
- Vietnam will participate in ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 themed “ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations”, and the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) trade fair in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from February 2 – 5, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
At the forum, Vietnam will introduce tourism development, mechanisms and policies, tourism products and services after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the message of Vietnam tourism through the slogan "Vietnam - Timeless Charm" and the campaign "Live fully in Vietnam". Read full story
Tourists enjoy performance at Sun World Ba Na Hills - a tourist attraction in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)- A key for Vietnam to attract more foreign tourists at this time is to change its visa policy, said Chris Farewell, a member of the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).
Chris told Dau tu ( Vietnam Investment Review) that expanding the list of eligible visa waivers with a maximum stay of up to 30-45 days will be a big drive for foreigners who are planning a trip to Vietnam.Read full story
- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a document, calling for response to the World Wetlands Day 2023, celebrated annually on February 2.
World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands in the life of the people and its importance to the planet. This day also marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2,1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar. Read full story
|- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is striving to increase the proportion of science, technology and innovation’s contributions to the sector’s growth by over 50% by 2030 through research, transfer and application activities.
The number of businesses engaged in innovation will account for 60% of the total working in the sector by 2025, and 85% by 2030.Read full story
- The 15 free trade agreements (FTAs) to which Vietnam is a member are expected to give a boost to Vietnam’s export activities this year, towards the growth target of 6%.
Phuc Sinh JSC, based in Ho Chi Minh City, has exported 50 containers of coffee, pepper, cashew nut and other products to Europe, the US and the Middle East in early 2023.Read full story
At the gong-beating ceremony (Photo: VNA)- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) began its first trading session following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with a gong-beating ceremony on January 31.
In her remarks, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission Vu Thi Chan Phuong noted that the domestic stock market maintained its stability and smooth sailing last year amid obstacles to the national economy. Read full story
- There were 10,800 newly-registered enterprises with total registered capital of 99.1 trillion VND (4.22 million USD) in January 2023, representing respective decreases of 16.6% and 48.5% over the same period last year.
Data from the Business Registration Management Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that the average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the month was only 9.1 billion VND, down 8.2% month-on-month and 38.2% year-on-year./. Read full story