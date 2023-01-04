Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has well performed its role as a strategic advisor of the Government, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development strategies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a year-end conference held by the ministry in Hanoi on January 4.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The leader also hailed the ministry for its work in handling issues related to enterprises, improving the domestic business environment, directing public investments, mobilising non-State resources, promoting digital transformation and innovations, building laws and institutionalising the Party's resolutions.



- The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of 34.26 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

A yarn production line of KSA Polymer Hanoi JSC invested by the RoK at Thuy Van Industrial Park in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

This is the first time Vietnam has become the largest trade partner of the RoK.



- Ho Chi Minh City has earmarked over 1.11 trillion VND (nearly 47.2 million USD) for activities aimed at ensuring a merry Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday for people with disadvantages, according to Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper.



The municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has planned several activities, including holding New Year celebrations, upgrading martyr cemeteries and memorials, organising meetings with veteran revolutionaries and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and presenting gifts to revolution contributors, poor households, people entitled to social protection, along with cadres, civil servants, public employees and workers in the State sectors.



- People and export goods going through border gate in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, will no longer have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR testing from January 8, according to the city’s administration.

Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

The move came after authorities of Mong Cai and China's Dongxing city held talks to reach an agreement on the matter on December 21 last year.



- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 3 announced that the locality welcomed roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, earning more than 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD).



As the Lunar New Year - the longest and most important annual festival for Vietnamese - is just around the corner, the sector will continue to launch assorted programmes and events to attract more visitors to the locality.



- Vietnam on January 3 spanked Myanmar 3-0 to set up a semifinal showdown with Indonesia at the ongoing AFF Cup 2022.



The team got ahead early with an own goal of Myanmar defender Kyaw Zin Lwin in the 8th minute. Myanmar sped up the attack after that but it was not effective.




