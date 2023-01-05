Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President hosts Romanian ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila in Hanoi on January 4, discussing the nations’ ties and their celebration of 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations (1950-2023).

Politics Ethnic affairs committee launches 2023 tasks The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held a teleconference on January 4 to review its 2022 activities and launch tasks set for 2023.