☕ Afternoon briefing on January 5
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, January 5 (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– To attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam needs to pay attention to training high-quality human resources, accelerating administrate reform and developing and upgrading infrastructure, according to the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).
The organisation said European businesses have planned to expand their investment in renewable energy, hi-tech manufacturing and processing, and research and development (R&D) centre next year. Read full story
Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and NA deputies paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. Read full story
– Vietnamese and Cambodian anti-drug forces gathered for their third meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5.
Addressing the event, Major General Nguyen Van Vien, Director of the Counter-Narcotics Police Department (C04) ) under the Public Security Ministry, said the cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia has been fruitful. Read full story
– Since its World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership in 2007, Vietnam has engaged in more than 500 bilateral and multilateral agreements in various fields, including 7 free trade agreements (FTAs).
It has also set up economic ties with around 230 nations and territories and is now a strategic partner of 17 countries. Read full story
– Vietnam saw 3.66 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, and those from the Republic of Korea (RoK) accounted for the largest proportion with over 965,000, or 26.4%.
In December alone, the RoK was also among Vietnam’s tourist markets reporting impressive growth with 39.7%, along with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Read full story
– The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, RYB Joint Stock Company and Cao Phong One Member Ltd, Co., on January 5 held a ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong oranges to the UK.
Oranges grown in Cao Phong district are a famous specialty of Hoa Binh province. They are said to have a wonderful smell and a sweet tender taste combined with beautiful colour. Read full story
Dak Song district is considered the "capital" of wind power of Dak Nong province (Photo: VNA)
– A groundbreaking ceremony for Asia Dak Song 1 wind power plant was held in Nam Binh commune, Dak Song district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 4.
With a total investment capital of nearly 1.7 trillion VND (72.4 million USD), the project is the sixth of its kind being built in the province. It has a total capacity of 50MW, with 13 wind turbines./.Read full story