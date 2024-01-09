Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- State President Vo Van Thuong on January 9 handed over appointment decisions to 26 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for 2024-2027, and assigned tasks to them.

President Vo Van Thuong and ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Thuong asked the diplomats to follow instructions of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference last December to fulfill their tasks. Read full story



- Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly (NA) Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov on January 9 called on students of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and young people in general as future politicians, managers, and scientists to grasp the world’s opportunities to continue developing relations between the two countries.

Speaker of the Bulgarian NA Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov (front, seventh from left) in a group photo with lecturers and students of the Vietnam National University , Hanoi on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

He made the call while visiting and delivering a policy speech at the VNU, part of his official visit to Vietnam. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) will consider the approval of the draft amended Land Law and the draft amended Law on Credit Institutions – the two extremely important bills – at its fifth extraordinary session scheduled to take place next week.

The National Assembly Standing Committee's 29th session. (Photo: VNA)

The information was revealed on January 8 by Bui Van Cuong, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office, at the NA Standing Committee’s ongoing 29th session. Read full story



- The 4th season of VinFuture Prize, an annual international award that honours remarkable scientific breakthroughs and promotes innovations for humankind, officially commenced on January 9, calling for nominations worldwide.



The prize is the core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Vietnam’s billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his spouse Pham Thu Huong. Read full story



- Vietnam has exported bird’s nests to China by air for the first time, which once again reflects opportunities for the bird’s nest industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird’s nest export to China was signed.



The first Vietnamese bird’s nest products shipped to China by air underwent customs clearance on January 5. The products of The Hai Yen, based in Nha Trang city of central Khanh Hoa province, were delivered from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to a company based in Shenzhen city of China. Read full story



- A military aircraft crashed in Dien Ban township, the central province of Quang Nam, at noon on January 9, with the pilot on board successfully parachuting out.

The scene of the accident. (Photo: VNA)

No ground casualties were reported from the accident. Read full story



- Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh has emerged victorious in this year’s first weekly Bullet Brawl arena, an online tournament where titled players competed for a piece of the 1,000 USD prize fund.



First held in July 2023, the event, featuring Chess.com's top bullet specialists, takes place every Saturday. Adhering to the rules, each player is given a mere 1-minute time limit for each game. Read full story



- A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early morning of January 9 off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert, and there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, according to the US Tsunami Warning System./. Read full story