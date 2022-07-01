Politics Top legislator arrives in Hanoi, concluding visits to Hungary, UK Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on July 1 afternoon, successfully wrapping up his official visits to Hungary and the United Kingdom from June 26 – 30.

Politics Elected bodies of HCM City, Shanghai foster partnership Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's Shanghai Municipal People Congress Chen Jing had an online meeting on June 30 to discuss orientations to promote the partnership between their elected agencies.

Politics Vietnam attends Turkey security, defence expo Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended security and defence exhibition SEDEC 2022 in Ankara from June 28 – 30.

Politics Central Highlands must improve quality of human resources: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 stressed the need for the Central Highlands region to improve the quality of human resources, especially those belonging to ethnic minority groups, and consider the task one of the breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable development.