Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened the 24th session in Hanoi on July 12 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Chairman Hue said that during the 2.5-day session, the Standing Committee will scrutinise the draft law on roads and the draft law on road traffic order and safety. The two drafts are set to be submitted to the NA for consideration at the sixth session later this year and for approval at the seventh session next year.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed decisions on the establishment of the coordinating councils for the northern and coastal central region, the southeastern region, the Red River Delta region, and the Central Highlands region.

They are inter-sectoral bodies helping the PM with considering, directing, coordinating, and handling important and inter-sectoral issues on the connectivity and sustainable development of the four regions.



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang is attending the 64th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva from July 10 to 13.

Addressing a session on IP and development on July 11, Giang pointed out that the challenges facing the world like epidemics, climate change, and food insecurity have been impacting economies and the life of millions of people around the globe. To solve those problems, it is necessary to continue boosting multilateral cooperation, realising the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and encouraging the development of science, technology and innovation, which of IP is a key tool.



-The upcoming signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and Israel will be a great achievement, opening up bilateral trade and investment cooperation opportunities, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer has said.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (July 12, 1993-2023), the Israeli diplomat affirmed that the agreement will help bolster the bilateral relations.



-Binh Duong province and Nebraska state of the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation at a ceremony in the Vietnamese southern locality on July 12.

Under the document, the People's Committee of Binh Duong and Nebraska's authorities will work together for a strong relationship, contributing to socio-economic development of each side.



-Deputy State Auditor General Dang The Vinh had a meeting with Malaysian Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in Putrajaya on July 11, as part of a working trip to Malaysia on July 9-12.

During the working session, the Vietnamese official highly valued the effective cooperation between the two countries' audit agencies in recent times, expressing the desire to expand bilateral cooperation in the time to come.



-Many new kinds of vaccines will be included in the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI) in the coming time, said Dr. Dang Thanh Huyen, deputy head of the EPI Office under the Ministry of Health, on July 10.

Huyen said that according to the roadmap, the vaccine against Rotavirus will be provided in a number of localities in 2023 and the whole nation in 2024.

Meanwhile, vaccines against pneumococcal disease cervical cancer, and seasonal flu will be introduced from 2025, 2026 and 2030, respectively, said the official.Read full text



-All the six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds, two silvers and two bronzes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

The results placed Vietnam in the sixth position out of the 112 participating teams.



-ASEAN foreign ministers gathered in a retreat in Jakarta on July 12 to discuss the international and regional situation, along with orientations for the mechanisms founded by the bloc.

The event formed part of the ongoing 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in the Indonesian capital.

