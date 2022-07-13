Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 13.



- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to him, responding to his proposal on establishing Vietnam-UN cooperation in climate change response, and sharing Vietnam's efforts to realise commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference.

In his letter, PM Chinh also thanked the UN as well as the Secretary-General himself for support to Vietnam, including the establishment of the partnership with the Group of Seven (G7) on energy transition. Read full story

– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening of the fourth session of the People’s Council of Phu Tho province on July 13, lauding the efforts of the northern midland locality in all fields, especially COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development.

He noted that Phu Tho has enjoyed good gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth at 6.28 percent in 2021 and 7.8 percent in 2022, higher than the country’s average. Read full story

- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Online Sale Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 8 -10 to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This year's programme will be co-chaired by Cambodia, which is the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, Singapore and Vietnam. Read full story

– The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on construction in Hanoi on July 13.

The document is expected to create a framework for specific, substantive and effective cooperation activities between the two ministries, with a focus on urban planning, smart urban development, infrastructure and housing.Read full story

– Vietnam is eyeing great opportunities in exporting aquatic products to the Japanese market thanks to the high level of openness of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to insiders.

Nguyen Manh Dong, Third Secretary of the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, said that apart from the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (VJEPA), the two countries have also joined other trade deals such as the CPTPP and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which brings more chances for Vietnamese aquatic products in this market. Read full story

– Automaker VinFast on July 13 announced that it has signed agreements with Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to raise at least 4 billion USD to develop an electric vehicle factory in North Carolina, the US. The deals were signed by Singapore-based VinFast Trading and Investment Pte. Ltd, with each valuing at least 2 billion USD. Read full story

– The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations, on July 12 organised a seminar on legal regulations related to nationality for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. It aims to review and collect their opinions, thereby proposing solutions to deal with their problems. Read full story./.