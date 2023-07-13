Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong on July 13 inspected the combat readiness of Military Zone 2 and had a working session with its top officers on the implementation of the zone’s military-defence tasks so far this year.

President Vo Van Thuong meets with officers and soldiers of Military Zone 2. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader hailed the efforts and achievements officers and soldiers of Military Zone 2 have gained in maintaining socio-political stability and strengthening defence-security in the area, which comprises of nine provinces of Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Son La, Dien Bien, and Yen Bai. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 13 demanded drastic moves to tackle bottlenecks related to site clearance and construction materials facing key transport projects nationwide.

The sixth meeting of the State steering committee for nationally important projects of the transport sector on July 13. (Photo: VNA)

He made the request while chairing the sixth meeting of the State steering committee for nationally important projects of the transport sector. The hybrid event was connected with 33 provinces and cities housing key transport projects. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 13 attended meetings between foreign ministers of ASEAN member states and their partners - New Zealand, India, Russia, Australia and China - within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Participating ministers welcomed the implementation progress of action plans, and appreciated cooperation results in all fields which have contributed to inclusive recovery and sustainable development. Read full story



- With a continuous rise in bilateral trade in recent years, Chile has become the fourth largest trade partner and one of the biggest markets of Vietnam in the Latin American region.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Vietnam-Chile trade has expanded impressively over the recent years, reaching 2.15 billion USD in 2022, a year-on-year rise of 9%, including Vietnam’s exports of 1.72 billion USD. Read full story



- Software exporters took the spotlight in the Vietnamese digital economic picture in the first six months of this year, posting high export revenue.



In the first quarter of this year, FPT reported 32% rise in revenue from IT services abroad, with a 44.1% increase in the number of new contracts. Read full story



- Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 7.6% from last April's projection of 7.1%, reflecting signs of an emerging turnaround.



AMRO's quarterly update of the ASEAN 3 Regional Economic Outlook also has a positive outlook for the country's inflation, which is expected to moderate further to 2.9% this year and 2.7% next year. Read full story



- The Thai parliament convened a joint session on July 13 to vote for a new prime minister who will lead the country’s government in the coming four years.



Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said that the Senate, the eight-party alliance led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) and other political parties agreed to spend six hours for discussion before Thai legislators vote for the new prime minister on 5pm the same day./. Read full story



