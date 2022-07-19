Politics Vietnam considers WB very important, reliable partner: Top legislator The World Bank (WB) has always been a very important and reliable partner of Vietnam, affirmed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg in Hanoi on July 19.

Politics WB’s policy consultancy contributes to Vietnam’s socio-economic development: official The World Bank (WB)’s policy consultancy has significantly contributed to socio-economic development and the fulfillment of development targets in Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council said on July 19.

Politics Senior Party official visits Vietnam - Laos joint venture Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong visited Star Telecom, a joint venture between Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group of Vietnam and Lao Asia Telecom, in Vientiane on July 19.

Politics President hosts outgoing Omani, Czech ambassadors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions for outgoing Omani and Czech ambassadors in Hanoi on July 19 .