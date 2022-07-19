☕ Afternoon briefing on July 19
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 19.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg in Hanoi on July 19. He thanked the WB for its significant assistance for Vietnam in poverty reduction, socio-economic infrastructure development and many important national programmes.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed Vietnam's wish to enhance traditional ties with Mexico during virtual talks with President of the Mexican Senate Olga Sanchez Cordero on July 18. Chairman Hue emphasised that Vietnam will forever keep in mind Mexico's precious support for its struggle for national independence and reunification, adding it always treasures and wishes to promote traditional relations with Latin American countries, including Mexico, to a new level.
Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for visiting Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), and Vice President of Laos. Bounthong Chitmany is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has assumed the position of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) Chair for six months during a meeting of the committee on July 18. The Vietnamese ambassador, who succeeds Malaysian Ambassador Nur Azman Abdul Rahim, pledged to work hard to promote the achievements of the committee and make practical contributions to strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and Argentina as well as Uruguay and Paraguay where he covers.
New generation fighters of the US Air Force are on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)- A Vietnamese delegation led by Colonel Le Quang Tuyen, deputy director of the General Department of Defence Industry, has attended the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (FIA 2022), at the invitation of the British Defence Ministry and the FIA 2022 Organising Committee. Taking place from July 18- 22 at Farnborough Airport, the exhibition attracts more than 1,500 companies from 96 countries and is expected to welcome around 80,000 visitors from all over the world.
An e-identification app (VNEID) was officially launched by the Ministry of Public Security's police department for administrative management of social order at a press conference in Hanoi on July 18.
The Lao Culture Week in Vietnam kicked off with special performances by the Lao national art troupe in Hanoi on July 18. The week, held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, is part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977).
Over 2,000 people to perform Xoe Thai dance in Yen Bai in September. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Over 2,000 people will join a Xoe dance performance of Thai ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, which is slated for September this year. The provincial People's Committee is scheduled to receive the UNESCO's certificate recognising the art of Xoe Thai dance as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and kick off the Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Week and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival at a ceremony on September 24 in Nghia Lo town.
Vietnam will send 53 athletes to compete at the 20th ASEAN University Games (AUG), which will be held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from July 26 to August 6. Among them are nine track-and-field athletes; eight taekwondo martial artists, nine pencak silat fighters, three muay thai participants, and two teams in e-sports and futsal.