☕ Afternoon briefing on July 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam attaches importance to and is determined to promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia in a practical and effective manner in all fields and through Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges, and at both central and local levels, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in their meeting in Hanoi on July 21.
The top legislator hailed the Malaysian PM's ongoing Vietnam visit on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties this year, believing that the trip will be an important milestone, contributing to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.Read full story
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on July 21 to discuss the socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023 and outline tasks for the remaining months.
The Politburo and the Secretariat basically agreed on the assessments of the H1 socio-economic situation in a report delivered by the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee. Read full story
- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help tighten relations between the two countries, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer has said.
The ambassador made the comment in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the threshold of President Thuong’s visit. Following is the full text of the interview. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help promote bilateral cooperation and multilateral diplomacy, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien has said.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Europe, Kien said that this trip is an opportunity for the two countries to enhance their well developing relations, and also a chance for the Vietnamese State leader to work with representatives from multilateral diplomatic forums, thereby helping affirm Vietnam’s position and role in the international arena. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and their spouses on July 21 visited a book street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district where they experienced an outdoor reading space and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee.
Besides visiting book booths on the street, the two government leaders met and talked to local readers. Read full story
- Vietnam attaches importance to and is determined to promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia in a practical and effective manner in all fields and through Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges, and at both central and local levels, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in their meeting in Hanoi on July 21.
The top legislator hailed the Malaysian PM's ongoing Vietnam visit on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties this year, believing that the trip will be an important milestone, contributing to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.Read full story
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on July 21 to discuss the socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023 and outline tasks for the remaining months.
The Politburo and the Secretariat basically agreed on the assessments of the H1 socio-economic situation in a report delivered by the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee. Read full story
- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help tighten relations between the two countries, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer has said.
The ambassador made the comment in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the threshold of President Thuong’s visit. Following is the full text of the interview. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help promote bilateral cooperation and multilateral diplomacy, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien has said.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Europe, Kien said that this trip is an opportunity for the two countries to enhance their well developing relations, and also a chance for the Vietnamese State leader to work with representatives from multilateral diplomatic forums, thereby helping affirm Vietnam’s position and role in the international arena. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and their spouses on July 21 visited a book street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district where they experienced an outdoor reading space and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee.
Besides visiting book booths on the street, the two government leaders met and talked to local readers. Read full story
According to Bui Thi Thanh Lam, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), Vietnam has enjoyed many advantages in rice exports in 2022 and 2023. Read full story
- A number of Vietnamese banks are grabbing interest of foreign investors who are major banks or financial groups.
The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, coded SSB) has revealed a plan on the private placement of nearly 95 million shares, equivalent to 4.63% of its current shares and over 3.7% when the placement is completed, to a professional stock investor expected to be the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund). Read full story
- The Vietnamese men's football team maintained their 95th position in FIFA’s latest rankings and number 1 place in Southeast Asia.
These are an unsurprised results because after the FIFA Days in June, a total of 62 international matches took place in July. Except for 25 matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup - the competition of men’s national football teams in North America, Central America and Caribbean, the remaining 37 matches are in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF Cup) and COSAFA Cup, a competition among nations in Southern Africa - the two tournaments which count as friendlies, thus there is no change in the world’s top ten rankings. Read full story
The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, coded SSB) has revealed a plan on the private placement of nearly 95 million shares, equivalent to 4.63% of its current shares and over 3.7% when the placement is completed, to a professional stock investor expected to be the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund). Read full story
- The Vietnamese men's football team maintained their 95th position in FIFA’s latest rankings and number 1 place in Southeast Asia.
These are an unsurprised results because after the FIFA Days in June, a total of 62 international matches took place in July. Except for 25 matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup - the competition of men’s national football teams in North America, Central America and Caribbean, the remaining 37 matches are in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF Cup) and COSAFA Cup, a competition among nations in Southern Africa - the two tournaments which count as friendlies, thus there is no change in the world’s top ten rankings. Read full story
"French Colonial is the architectural style that is common across Vietnam. It is also reflected in the government buildings in Hanoi, including the Presidential Palace, which was completed in 1906 and Hanoi Opera House," the website wrote./. Read full story