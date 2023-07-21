Politics Politburo demands persistence in macro-economic stability target Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on July 21 to discuss the socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023 and outline tasks for the remaining months.

Politics Top legislator meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Vietnam attaches importance to and is determined to promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia in a practical and effective manner in all fields and through Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges, and at both central and local levels, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in their meeting in Hanoi on July 21.

Politics Vietnamese President's visit to further tighten bilateral ties: Austrian Ambassador Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help tighten relations between the two countries, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer has said.