Politics Congratulations extended to Egypt over National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 sent his congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of Egypt’s 70th National Day (July 23).

Politics New Deputy Auditor General in charge of State Audit of Vietnam announced A conference was held in Hanoi on July 24 to announce a decision of the Politburo and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution to assign Party secretary of the northern province of Hoa Binh Ngo Van Tuan as the Secretary of the Party delegation to and Deputy Auditor General in charge of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV).

Politics Friendship Order presented to former IPU Secretary General Politburo member, permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 24 to present the State President’s Friendship Order to former Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Anders Johnsson.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.