☕ Afternoon briefing on July 25
The following is a brief review of the day's events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 25.
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 25.
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 25 received a delegation of the Female Truong Son Soldiers’ Association, on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), and the 63rd Traditional Day of Truong Son Soldiers (May 19).
The leader said she was touched talking to female Truong Son soldiers who directly fought and served logistics in the anti-American resistance war, whose services contributed greatly to the liberation of the South and the reunification of the nation on April 30. Read full story
- A conference was held in Hanoi on July 24 to announce a decision of the Politburo and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution to assign Party secretary of the northern province of Hoa Binh Ngo Van Tuan as the Secretary of the Party delegation to and Deputy Auditor General in charge of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV).
Under the Politburo's decision, Tuan will also no longer hold the position as Party secretary of Hoa Binh province.Read full story
-Politburo member, permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 24 to present the State President’s Friendship Order to former Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Anders Johnsson.
Man affirmed that the honour is a recognition of Johnsson’s substantive and effective contributions to intensifying relations between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU. Read full story
-Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has recently coordinated with Pakistani forces to organise its first humanitarian activity, focusing on medical examination, medicine, and gift-giving to locals in the Amiet Market, the 2nd most populated area in Abyei.
The Vietnamese unit was in charge of health check-up and medicine provision for women and children, while the Pakistani forces took care of men. Read full story
-Up to 85% of enterprises in the processing-manufacturing and construction sectors expected better and stable business situation in the third quarter of this year, while only 15% predicted that the situation may be tougher, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The survey also found that for in the third quarter, 44.9% of the firms surveyed said that they eye a rise in new orders, while 13.8% forecast a decrease. The order balance indicator in the non-State sector is 31.6%, while that in the FDI sector is 30.8% and in State-owned sector is 26.4%. Read full story
-The majority of tra fish exporters enjoyed high profits in the April-June period of this year thanks to a price increase cycle in the period, according to the sector’s financial report for the second quarter of 2022.
In the first six months of this year, the export value of tra fish reached over 1.4 billion USD, up 83% year on year, with rises seen in all markets, especially the US and China. Read full story
- Two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos in the first half of 2022 increased by 20.6% year-on-year to 824 million USD, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.
Of the figure, Vietnam’s export value to Laos reached over 309.4 million USD, down 6%, while its import was 514.6 million USD, up 45.4%. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture and the local authorities are co-organising a trade fair beginning on July 25 to connect Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region.
Participating in the two-day event are five localities of Vietnam – Hanoi, Hoa Binh, and Tuyen Quang in the north and Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Ngai in the central region. They are joined by Vietnamese and Japanese companies operating in the sectors of agriculture, industry, IT, tourism, health, environment, and real estate.Read full story
-Top-ranked Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the Grandmaster Triathlon title at the Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland after holding direct rival Andrey Esipenko to a draw in the last round on July 22.
The Grandmaster Triathlon was the centrepiece of the festival. The eight-player tournament combined three different time formats (blitz, rapid and classic), counting towards the final score. Read full story/.
