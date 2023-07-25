Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong praised and thanked domestic artists and members of the Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam (VULA) for their contributions to the country over the past 75 years during a ceremony marking the VULA’s 75th founding anniversary (July 25) in Hanoi on July 25.

In his speech, the Party chief said with the past achievements, the literature and art sector has played a significant role in the task of building a cultural environment and combating all wrongdoings, thereby creating a healthy atmosphere in the society. Read full story



- Vietnam always values the strengthening of ties with Austria, its important and reliable partner in Europe, State President Vo Van Thuong told President of the Federal Council of Austria Claudia Arpa during a meeting in Vienna on July 24.

The leader thanked the Federal Council for providing support to Vietnam in socio-economic development and global integration, particularly during the difficult period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is impressed by Vietnam's capabilities and active engagement regarding its positive contributions within the UN framework and IAEA’s cooperative activities serving atomic energy applications for peaceful purposes, Acting Director General Najat Mokhtar affirmed at her July 24 meeting with State President Vo Van Thuong in Austria.



Thuong, now on an official visit to the European nation, told Mokhtar that he appreciated IAEA’s contributions in ensuring nuclear safety, security, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons; and in promoting nuclear technology development and applications for peaceful purposes and sustainable global development. He also expressed his gratitude to the agency for its provision of medical equipment and transfer of COVID-19 testing technology for Vietnam. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the Mekong Delta province of Long An to give priority to allocating and mobilising all social resources so as to concertedly implement and effectively exploit the development space, while addressing a conference on July 25.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) and participants at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the conference to announce the planning and investment promotion programmes of Long An, PM Chinh urged local authorities to manage and turn its potential into resources, overcome existing challenges, utilise its strengths and advantages effectively, and focus on promoting administrative reform, improving investment and business environment, and building a strong and transparent political system. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on July 24 (local time), as part of President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing Austria visit.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (Photo: VNA)

Both sides hailed their close and effective coordination in preparation for the visit by the Vietnamese President and his entourage. Read full story



- Over the past decade, Vietnam and the US have made great efforts together to promote prosperity for their people, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper told the media on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).



He said Vietnam and the US have deepened their cooperation tremendously in all fields such as trade and investment, health care, climate, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, education, defence, security, law enforcement, and science technology. Read full story



- The Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership has recorded comprehensive and substantive development, positively contributing to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world.



Overcoming many challenges, Vietnam and the US normalised their bilateral diplomatic relations in 1995. Read full story



- Doksuri is forecast to gain more strength in the next 24-48 hours with velocity up to 201km per hour, becoming a superstorm, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).



At 7am on July 25, the storm was 230km east of Luzon island of the Philippines, with winds close to the storm’s eye at 167-183km per hour./. Read full story