Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 26.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered COVID-19 vaccination be sped up in the face of the pandemic resurgence in some countries.



He made the request in an official dispatch sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities nationwide, ministries, ministry-level and government agencies on July 25.Read full story

- Vietjet on July 25 jubilantly commenced operation of Ho Chi Minh City – Busan service with the maiden flight warmly welcomed with water cannon at Gimhae International Airport.



Delegates cut the ribbon to launch new routes (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

The inaugural flight of Da Nang - Busan service also took off on July 20 while the Hanoi/Nha Trang - Busan routes have been back to service from July 1 and July 21 respectively. Read full story



- Vietnam’s process manufacturing sector has to date attracted 252 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for nearly 60% of the total foreign capital poured into the Southeast Asian country.



According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, there are currently 34,898 valid FDI projects worth 426.14 billion USD in Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam is on the right track in accelerating its decisive economic reform, but an upgrade is needed to meet the government's aspirations of sustained, inclusive, and green growth, said an expert from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



A view of Ho Chi Minh City from above (Photo: vneconomy.vn

According to Era Dabla-Norris, head of the IMF’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific, one of the most important challenges holding back productivity and hindering an efficient allocation of resources is the pervasive economic differences across firms, sectors, and workers. Read full story



- The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has reported an impressive pre-tax profit of 17.3 trillion VND (740.1 million USD) in the first half of 2022.



In the January-June period, the bank’s bad debt provision rate reached a record of over 500%, the highest in the market. Read full story



- The Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 26 received 153 Vietnamese labourers under the Employment Permit System (EPS).



Among these labourers, 110 will work in the manufacturing industry, while the others in the fishery sector. Read full story



- The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is adopting measures to fulfill the target of welcoming 5 million foreign tourists this year, according to VNAT General Director Nguyen Trung Khanh.



Tourists on Golden Bridge in the central coastal city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

The VNAT will further optimise markets that have resumed air routes with Vietnam and those that permitted their citizens to travel abroad and Vietnamese expats to return to the homeland after the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control./. Read full story