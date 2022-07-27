Politics Vietnam holds special position in US’s Indo-Pacific strategy: diplomat Vietnam holds a special position in the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy, affirmed Marie C. Damour, outgoing US Consult General to Ho Chi Minh City, as she came to bid farewell to Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, on July 26.

Politics Vietnam, Russia exchange greetings on 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on July 27 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on 69th anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack Top leaders of Vietnam on July 26 extended their greetings to their Cuban counterparts on the 69th anniversary of the Attack on Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953-2022).