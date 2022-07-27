☕ Afternoon briefing on July 27
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 27.
- Vietnam always welcomes businesses from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, for mutual benefits and development, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed at the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.
Delegates at the meeting pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)At the meeting, 150 representatives from the 17 APEC economies raised proposals to be sent to APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week slated for November in Bangkok – the Chair of APEC and ABAC 2022. Read full story
- Working sessions will be held between Government leaders with Ho Chi Minh City authorities on a quarterly basis to seek ways to remove difficulties and boost socio-economic development of the southern economic hub, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while working with municipal leaders on July 27. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on July 27 that he hopes Quang Nam province, which is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Working with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, Hue advised the central province to complete tourism environment, infrastructure and products, and learn from major tourism centres’ experience, and change its mindset to turn tourism into its spearhead economic sector. Read full story
- Experts and policymakers have gathered in a workshop discussing the draft of the amended Petroleum Law in an effort to enhance regulatory framework in the oil and gas sector. The event was co-hosted by the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy (BCSI) and the Vietnam Clean Energy Association (VCEA) in Hanoi on July 26. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on July 26 signed a decision approving the national climate change strategy to 2050.
The strategy sets the overall goals of proactive and effective adapting to, minimising vulnerability to and damage caused by climate change; reducing emissions towards net zero emissions by 2050; and capitalising on opportunities from climate change response to transform the growth model and improve the economy’s resilience and competitiveness. Read full story
- The World Health Organisation (WHO) will continue to share information with Vietnam on developments of monkeypox and support the country in the prevention and control of the disease, Dr. Socorro Escalante, Acting WHO Representative in Vietnam told the media on July 26. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands’ Rotterdam city have agreed to boost cooperation in adaptation to climate change.
Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb (Photo: VNA)The agreement was reached at a reception in the Vietnamese city on July 26 by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai for visiting Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb. Read full story
- The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces. Read full story
- A consulting session on exporting spices to the Middle East and Africa will be organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) on July 27 to help Vietnamese producers seek partners and business opportunities in these markets. Read full story
- The 2022 Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo (SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 morning, providing a platform for local and foreign producers to explore each other’s demand and seek partnership. Read full story
- A blood donation festival kicked off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey), a communication and blood donation campaign underway in 46 cities and provinces nationwide.
A blood donation festival kicks off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey). (Photo: VNA)The week-long festival is jointly held by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation and the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation. Read full story./.