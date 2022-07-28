☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 28.
- Since officially joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam's foreign policy in ASEAN has become an important part, reflecting a fundamental development in its foreign strategy.
At the opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)During the last 27 years, Vietnam has proactively and responsibly participated in building the people-centered ASEAN community, affirming its centre role in the region. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies as well as the People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide to strictly implement his dispatch issued on July 25 regarding the speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, the Government Office said in a statement. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Ministry of Health permit it to impose health declaration on arrivals in local ports of entry to early detect suspected cases of monkeypox. Read full story
- With the new multi-dimensional poverty line approved last year, the near poor and poor household rate in Vietnam increases from 5.2% in 2020 to 9.35% this year, meaning an additional 10 million people to benefit from the Government’s social protection and poverty reduction policies and programmes in 2021-2025 period.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)This information was revealed at the launch of the Multi-Dimensional Poverty (MDP) report 2021 in Hanoi on July 28. Read full story
- To address plastic pollution, Vietnam needs a progressive phase-out, accompanied by the promotion of viable alternatives and an improved solid waste management system, Moderndiplomacy.eu has said, citing a newly-released study by World Bank (WB). Read full story
- FDI disbursement in Vietnam reached 11.57 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year and over 1.3 percentage point against the first half of this year. Read full story
- Many investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) hold that Vietnam is an attractive destination, but it still needs clearer policies to attract a new investment wave from the Northeast Asian country, reported Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review). Read full story
Vietnamese pavilions at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)- Booths introducing Vietnamese products at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kansai region (Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022), Japan, have attracted the attention of a large number of Japanese consumers and enterprises. Read full story
- Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City totalled 3.16 billion USD in the first half of 2022, down 13% from the same period last year, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) branch in the southern city. Read full story
- Hanoi has welcomed an estimated 10.62 million visitors in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism. Read full story
- “Son, Goal!”, the first manga series about Vietnamese football produced by a Japanese publisher, made debut in Vietnam on July 28.
The cover of the first volune of "Son, Goal!" (Photo: VNA)The series is produced and published by Kadokawa JSC of Japan in coordination with the Kim Dong Publishing House of Vietnam. Read full story./.