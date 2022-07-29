☕ Afternoon briefing on July 29
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 29.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 29.
–President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2021-2026 term in Hanoi on July 29. Participants discussed and opined on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, issues affecting Vietnam, and Vietnam’s efforts to prevent and fight plots and activities by hostile and reactionary forces against the Party and State. Read full story
– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Hoai Trung, member of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, attended the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Marxist Political Parties Forum held virtually on July 28.
Trung read a letter of congratulations by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the forum, in which the Vietnamese Party leader spoke highly of the CPC’s organisation of the event, regarding this as an opportunity to pay tribute to Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels and Vladimir Ilyich Lenin – great thinkers and eminent revolutionaries of international communist and workers’ movements. Read full story
– The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports. The department said it received on July 28 a diplomatic note from the German Embassy in Vietnam which stated that Vietnamese citizens holding new passports will not be issued visas to enter Germany due to technical factors. Read full story
- Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien called for more support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) for Vietnam in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and UN peacekeeping, during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP, in Hanoi on July 28.
The Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN, UNDP and partners in dealing with war consequences.Read full story
– Vietnam and the US discussed in detail clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and nuclear energy as well as plans to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050, during their fourth energy security dialogue in Washington DC on July 27-28.
– The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports. The department said it received on July 28 a diplomatic note from the German Embassy in Vietnam which stated that Vietnamese citizens holding new passports will not be issued visas to enter Germany due to technical factors. Read full story
- Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien called for more support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) for Vietnam in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and UN peacekeeping, during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP, in Hanoi on July 28.
The Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN, UNDP and partners in dealing with war consequences.Read full story
– Vietnam and the US discussed in detail clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and nuclear energy as well as plans to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050, during their fourth energy security dialogue in Washington DC on July 27-28.
Representatives of the two sides presented key issues in bilateral energy cooperation including clean electricity production, electricity market development, energy saving and efficiency, transmission and energy storage. Read full story
– Socio-economic development and the overexploitation of natural resources have caused environmental problems in Vietnam, heard a symposium in Hanoi on July 29. Director General of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Van Tai noted that the rapid development of science-technology in the country over the past five years has led to the formation of many complicated, large-scale industrial complexes, challenging environmental protection efforts. Read full story
– Total export-import turnover in July reached 60.36 billion USD, up 6.1% year-on-year but down 6.8% month-on-month, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO). Of the figure, export value was 30.32 billion USD, up 8.9% year-on-year but down 7.7% compared to the previous month. Read full story
– Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 764 million USD in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29. The country’s export-import turnover in Jan. – July reached an estimated 431.94 billion USD, up 14.8% year-on-year, the office said.Read full story/.
– Socio-economic development and the overexploitation of natural resources have caused environmental problems in Vietnam, heard a symposium in Hanoi on July 29. Director General of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Van Tai noted that the rapid development of science-technology in the country over the past five years has led to the formation of many complicated, large-scale industrial complexes, challenging environmental protection efforts. Read full story
– Total export-import turnover in July reached 60.36 billion USD, up 6.1% year-on-year but down 6.8% month-on-month, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO). Of the figure, export value was 30.32 billion USD, up 8.9% year-on-year but down 7.7% compared to the previous month. Read full story
– Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 764 million USD in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29. The country’s export-import turnover in Jan. – July reached an estimated 431.94 billion USD, up 14.8% year-on-year, the office said.Read full story/.