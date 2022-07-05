☕ Afternoon briefing on July 5
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 5.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 15th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 5 amid the appearance of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.
Opening the teleconference with the 63 localities nationwide, PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, pointed out that the pandemic remains unpredictable around the world with the emergence of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron in many countries. Read full story
- Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.
Man said the visit demonstrates the resumption of the two legislative bodies’ delegation exchange activities after a long disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 5 hosted a reception for outgoing Ambassador of Denmark Højlund Christensen, speaking highly of the guest's contributions to bringing green projects to Vietnam.
Ambassador Christensen has left an imprint in Vietnam by pushing for Denmark-based LEGO Group to invest in Binh Duong, Minh said, adding that what makes the LEGO project special is that it will use clean energy which is well aligned with Vietnam’s priorities. Read full story
Undersecretary for Foreign Trade in Mexico's Secretariat of Economy Luz Maria de la Mora spoke highly of the bilateral economic and trade relations, affirming that Mexico considers Vietnam a strategic market in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story
State employees and workers receive COVID-19 booster shots after the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
- Vietnam is at risk of COVID-19 resurgence if people don’t get booster shots and local authorities stay negligent and don’t accelerate vaccine advocacy, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong told a Hanoi ceremony on July 5.
Huong said as of July 4, more than 233 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Vietnam, raising the primary vaccination coverage among people aged 12 and above to approximately 100%. Read full story
- About 200 Vietnamese and Indian enterprises in the pharmaceutical and medical field participated in a networking event in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5, together exploring their ‘golden’ cooperation and investment opportunities in the post-pandemic period.
The annual conference was co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Branch in Ho Chi Minh City (VCCI-HCM) and the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). Read full story
- Vietnam Report announced the Vietnam Top 10 Technology Companies Reputation Award 2022 on July 5, with Viettel, FPT, and VNPT among the big names in the rankings.
The list of the 10 most prestigious information technology - telecommunications companies in 2022 comprise Military Industry and Telecoms Group Viettel, FPT Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Technology Group, Hanel Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Technology & Telecommunication JSC, Vietnam Maritime Communication and Electronics Company (VISHIPEL), and Hanoi Telecom JSC. Read full story
Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)- An exhibition of Vietnam’s cultural heritage space will open in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, from July 8 to 13.
A total of 160 photos on display will introduce UNESCO-recognised heritages, national special relic sites and intangible heritages in Vietnam such as the Dien Bien Phu battlefield in Dien Bien, Hung Temple in Phu Tho, water puppetry, and Binh Dinh martial arts./. Read full story