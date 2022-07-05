Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist party officials discuss ways to intensify ties Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on July 5 had an online conversation with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia enhance parliamentary collaboration Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.

Politics Deputy PM hosts outgoing Danish Ambassador Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 5 hosted a reception for outgoing Ambassador of Denmark Højlund Christensen, speaking highly of the guest's contributions to bringing green projects to Vietnam.

Politics Politburo demands enhancing Party’s leadership over lawyers’ association On behalf of the Politburo, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong has signed off Directive No. 14-CT/TW on the continued enhancement of the Party’s leadership over the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) in the new context.