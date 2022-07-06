Politics Economic diplomacy should be carried out comprehensively, concertedly: minister Given the complicated and unpredictable developments in the world, economic diplomatic activities need to be deployed quickly and concertedly while closely following the guidelines, orientations and needs of the country as well as in line with the strengths of partners and localities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on July 6.

Politics Hanoi People’s Council adopts important resolution in 7th session The 16th-tenure People’s Council of Hanoi on July 6 adopted a resolution on key tasks for socio-economic development and budget collection and spending in the six last months of 2022, as part of its on-going 7th session.

Politics Vietnam, Qatar hold second deputy foreign ministerial political consultation Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu was on a visit to Qatar on July 4 – 5 where he co-chaired a political consultation at foreign deputy ministerial level, the second of its kind, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

Politics Vietnamese, Belgian parliamentarians seek to boost relations A delegation of the Vietnam - Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group is paying a four-day working visit to the European country during which the two sides will share lawmaking experience and discuss scientists’ role in legislative activities.