Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 7.
- Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes – the highest among the elected countries, during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris.
The Vietnamese delegation at ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)The committee, including 24 members, is UNESCO’s important agency for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. Its functions are to promote the objectives of the Convention, provide guidance on best practices, and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage. Read full story
- Vietnam and Canada held the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in Vancouver on July 6 with a view to helping lift bilateral economic ties to a new level and intensify the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.
The first meeting of the Vietnam - Canada Joint Economic Committee in Vancouver on July 6 (Photo: VNA)The event was co-chaired by Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and Canada’s Deputy Minister of International Trade David Morrison. Read full story
- Strong recovery of the domestic market and consumption demand and continuous growth of Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production are assessed as positive signs allowing businesses to expect a breakthrough in the rest of 2022.
A survey on business trends in the fields of processing and manufacturing in the city shows that production and business activities in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to Q1 have improved, with 32% of enterprises saying their business was better, 39.1% steady, and 28.9% more difficult. Read full story
- Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture from Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, has recently launched Core5 Vietnam (www.c5ip.vn).
This is an industrial real estate investment and development platform focused on the nationwide rollout of world class factory and warehouse properties for lease throughout the country’s key manufacturing and logistics markets. Read full story
- The Kyushu - Vietnam Business Association (KVBA) officially made debut at a recent ceremony held in Fukuoka city of Japan. The association, comprising 25 member enterprises of both countries, is tasked with providing economic information for its members; organising business matching workshops and conferences; helping businesses survey markets and open branches, representative offices, and manufacturing establishments in each other’s countries; and arranging fact-finding trips, among others. Read full story
- The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) has put into service a high-quality carriage on the Hanoi-Hai Phong route. Passengers can buy tickets at railway stations and train ticket agents nationwide or purchase online via the hotline 1900109, through the sector's websites dsvn.vn and vetauonline.vn as well as mobile wallet apps like Viettel Pay, VnPay, Momo and Vimo. Read full story
New Zealand Consul General Joe Nelson presents fruits to disadvantaged people in Maison Chance (Photo: VNA)- The New Zealand Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the country’s fruit exporters on July 6 presented 500 fruit boxes for charitable organisations for children and women in the city and Hanoi. Read full story
- Districts in Hanoi have stepped up the communication work on vaccination, given increasing cases of COVID-19 over the past days with the detection of Omicron subvariant BA.5. Read full story
- The 2022 national high school graduation examination started on July 7 morning with literature being the first subject to be sit for. This year’s examinees are the ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for all the three high school years. In particular, they spent about 70 percent of their 12th grade’s time on learning online. Read full story./.