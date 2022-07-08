Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 8.

- The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first half of this year surged 8.48% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).



The GSO said that the IIP in the second quarter also saw a positive increase of 9.87% year-on-year as many industrial firms have resumed and gradually recovered their business activities. Read full story



- Enterprises of Vietnam have been recommended to diversify markets, including nearby countries, to promote exports, which are bouncing back strongly but also facing certain headwinds.



A shrimp processing factory in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Trade experts said as China is the biggest exporter of goods to Vietnam, its lockdown measures prompted by the COVID-19 resurgence will affect the latter’s processing, manufacturing, and exports in the months ahead. Read full story



- Vietnam jumped four places to rank 56th globally, according to the Global Real Estate Transparency Index by JLL and LaSalle Investment Management, amid improving building standards across Asia.



The firms attributed the jump in rankings to the Government’s commitment to cut green-house gas by 8% by 2030 as well as its goal that Vietnam will reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Read full story



- Vietnam-based edTech platform Azota has raised 2.4 million USD in a Pre-Series A round led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that invests in local founders.



According to Tech in Asia, new investor Nextrans and existing backer Do Ventures also participated in the round. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade Cam Ranh International Airport in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa at a cost of 24.31 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) during the 2021-2030 period.



Under the revised planning scheme, which has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for approval, the airport will serve 25 million passengers and handle 55,000 tonnes of goods annually in the period. Read full story



- Alcohol use is increasing at an alarming rate in Vietnam, especially among young people, according to a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communication in collaboration with the HealthBridge Organisation on July 5-6.



The three main criteria affected are average consumption per capita converted to pure alcohol, the rate of alcohol use in both sexes, and use at a harmful level. Read full story



- “Timeless Souls: Beyond the Voyage – Hon Xua Ben La”, the first exhibition by Sotheby’s in Vietnam, will take place at Park Hyatt Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City from July 11-14.



"Nhac cong nhac co truyen”(musician) by Le Thi Luu (Source: thethaovanhoa.vn)

The exhibition features over 50 works by Le Thi Luu (1911 – 1988), Le Pho (1907 – 2001), Mai Trung Thu (1906 – 1980), and Vu Cao Dam (1908 – 2000), the four renowned early generation graduates from the École des Beaux-Arts de l'Indochine (Indochina School of Fine Arts), who migrated to France in early 20th century./.Read full story