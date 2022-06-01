Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam targets strategic cooperation with Astrazeneca in vaccine, drug production: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope to advance the relations between Vietnam and Astrazeneca PLC, towards strategic cooperation in vaccine and drug production, during his reception for Pascal Soriot CEO/Executive Director at Astrazeneca in Hanoi on May 31.

Politics NA debate draft laws on IP, domestic violence, grassroots democracy on May 31 The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of May 31 to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

Politics Top legislator hosts Bulgarian, Hungarian ambassadors National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for ambassadors of Bulgaria and Hungary in Hanoi on May 31.