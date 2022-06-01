☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 1.
- Inspector General of Vietnam’s Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong held talks with President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1, during which they signed a new agreement to further enhance cooperation in inspection, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption fight. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF), and the ministry will officially announce this achievement, and grant a circulation permit for the vaccine on June 3, stated Tien. Read full story
A toll station on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway (Photo: VNA)- Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway is applying full electronic toll collection (ETC) on a trial basis, starting at 9am on June 1, according to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnam’s fishery export hit 1 billion USD in May, up 27 percent year-on-year but down from the 1.1 billion USD recorded in the previous month, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported. Read full story
- The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) is holding an online business-to-business conference to seek ways for bolstering trade with Latvia.
In 2021, bilateral trade increased 2 percent year on year to around 240.7 million USD, with Vietnam exporting 219.24 million USD and importing 21.46 million USD worth of goods, respectively up 4.4 percent and down 17.9 percent. The trade turnover stood at 66.7 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, statistics show. Reaf full story
- Two critically endangered animals have been put under protection of the Cuc Phuong National Park in northern Ninh Binh province after they were found near residential areas, the national park announced on June 1. Read full story
- National Archives Centre No. 3 received a photo album on industries in Vietnam in the early years of the 20th century from a Vietnamese-French ethnologist on June 1.
Former Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep (fouth from right) presents the album to National Archives Centre No. 3 on June 1. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)The album, titled “Technique du Peuple Annamite” (Technique of the Annamese people), was a gift from ethnologist Vu Thi Xuan Phuong presented via the Vietnamese Embassy in France. Read full story./.