Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City wants to further contribute to Vietnam-US ties: official As the national economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City wishes to work as a factor contributing to fostering the Vietnam-US relationship, through cooperation at the local level, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 12.

Politics Vietnam attends 4th Asia-Europe political forum, 37th ICAPP meeting A Vietnamese Party delegation attended the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) and the 37th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which took place in the Czech Republic from June 10-12.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese ambassador Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio in Hanoi on June 11.