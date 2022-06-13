☕ Afternoon briefing on June 13
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 13.
- National Assembly deputies highlighted the need to clearly define the scale and tasks as well as create a legal foundation to ensure the efficiency of the operation and develop the family doctor model during the discussion of the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on June 13. Read full story
- The 5th Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Forum for the Future took place in Hanoi on June 13 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.
In his opening remarks, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bui Nhat Quang noted the two countries elevated their diplomatic relations, set up in 1992, to a comprehensive cooperative partnership in the 21st century in 2001 and then a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009. They are planning to lift bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership this year. Read full story
Illustrative photo (Source: qdnd.vn)- A ceremony took place on June 12 to bid farewell to the remaining 156 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1, as they left for peacekeeping duty at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The group was scheduled to move to Uganda first then to Abyei. Read full story
- Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit 1.4 billion USD in the first five months of this year, down 17 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Read full story
- The US Department of the Treasury has recognised the progress made by Vietnam in its recently released report on macro-economic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on June 13.
The SBV said in the time ahead, it will continue working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to discuss the issues of the US side’s concern in a cooperative and win-win spirit so as to develop harmonious and sustainable trade relations. Read full story
- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has launched an anti-circumvention and anti-subsidy investigation into wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam and Malaysia, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV). Read full story
- Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy. The challenges of climate change and energy security have propelled Asian nations to increasingly embrace investment in renewable energy. Read full story
- The PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has been named among the top 50 listed companies in 2022 by Forbes Vietnam for the 10th consecutive year. Read full story
A mass yoga performance at the Da Nang programme (Photo: VNA)- The 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21) was celebrated with activities held in central Da Nang city and Binh Thuan province on June 11 and 12. The two-day programme in Da Nang was held in coordination with the Indian Embassy at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park./. Read full story